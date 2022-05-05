 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Oregon, Waunakee, McFarland lead area girls soccer teams in state coaches' poll

  • 0
WIAA state girls soccer photo: Oregon's Jaelyn Nedelcoff

Oregon's Jaelyn Nedelcoff flicks the ball forward during the first half of Thursday's WIAA Division 2 state semifinal against Green Bay Notre Dame at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

The undefeated Oregon girls soccer team remained top-ranked in Division 2 and in the overall rankings, including all divisions, in the weekly Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.

Among area teams, Oregon was first, Waunakee was seventh and McFarland ninth in the overall rankings.

In Division 2, Oregon was top-ranked, Sauk Prairie was eighth and DeForest 10th.

In Division 1, Waunakee was No. 4, Verona No. 9 and Madison Memorial No. 10. Muskego was top-ranked.

McFarland held the top spot in Division 3. Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River) was seventh-ranked and Madison Edgewood was No. 10.

Kiel was No. 1 in Division 4.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association

State rankings

Overall (all divisions)

People are also reading…

1, Oregon; 2, Muskego; 3, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 4, Whitefish Bay; 5, Brookfield East; 6, Pewaukee; 7, Waunakee; 8, Kimberly; 9, McFarland; 10, Wales Kettle Moraine.

Division 1

1, Muskego; 2, DSHA; 3, Brookfield East; 4, Waunakee; 5, Kimberly; 6, Kettle Moraine; 7, Mequon Homestead; 8, Sussex Hamilton; 9, Verona; 10, Madison Memorial.

Division 2

1, Oregon; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Pewaukee; 4, Brookfield Central; 5, Waukesha West; 6, Glendale Nicolet; 7, River Falls; 8, Sauk Prairie; 9, Waterford; 10, DeForest.

Division 3

1, McFarland; 2, Plymouth; 3, New Berlin Eisenhower; 4, Shorewood; 5, Green Bay Notre Dame; 6, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); 7, Ashland; 8, Rice Lake; 9, Kewaskum; 10, Madison Edgewood.

Division 4

1, Kiel; 2, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; 3, The Prairie School; 4, Brookfield Academy; 5, Cedar Grove-Belgium; 6, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; 7, Kenosha St. Joseph; 8, Howards Grove; 9, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah; 10, Sheboygan Falls.

Fave 5: Sports reporter Jon Masson selects his favorite stories from 2021

It was difficult to pick just five high school stories during a unique year that included the WIAA's alternate fall season in the spring and a spring season that wrapped up in July with Sun Prairie's state baseball title. 

Waunakee's Adam Acker doesn't let limitation slow him on the field or in life
High School Baseball
topical alert

Waunakee's Adam Acker doesn't let limitation slow him on the field or in life

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The All-Badger North Conference outfielder and pitcher for the Waunakee baseball team was born with one arm. 

How Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski's route to running excellence began in Ethiopia
High School Cross Country
alert

How Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski's route to running excellence began in Ethiopia

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Zelinski, who was living in an orphanage in Ethiopia, came to the United States when he was adopted at age 11. 

Mount Horeb golf coach Nolan Krentz driven to play the most rounds
High School Golf
topical

Mount Horeb golf coach Nolan Krentz driven to play the most rounds

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

By his count, Krentz played 1,974 nine-hole rounds, or 17,766 holes in 2020 — about 85% of the time by himself.

WIAA Division 1 state swimming: Sun Prairie starts late, closes strong for first title
High School Swimming
topical

WIAA Division 1 state swimming: Sun Prairie starts late, closes strong for first title

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Fourth-ranked Sun Prairie scores 232.5 points to outdistance runner-up and second-ranked Greenfield co-op (211 points). 

With no girls program, Haley Thoeny paves way for Lodi boys golf team
High School Golf
topical

With no girls program, Haley Thoeny paves way for Lodi boys golf team

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Thoeny is the No. 1 golfer for Blue Devils coach David Zilker's lineup. Thoeny is among eight girls who play for the Lodi boys golf program, which doesn't offer a girls team. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics