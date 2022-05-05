Oregon, Waunakee, McFarland lead area girls soccer teams in state coaches' poll

The undefeated Oregon girls soccer team remained top-ranked in Division 2 and in the overall rankings, including all divisions, in the weekly Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.

Among area teams, Oregon was first, Waunakee was seventh and McFarland ninth in the overall rankings.

In Division 2, Oregon was top-ranked, Sauk Prairie was eighth and DeForest 10th.

In Division 1, Waunakee was No. 4, Verona No. 9 and Madison Memorial No. 10. Muskego was top-ranked.

McFarland held the top spot in Division 3. Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River) was seventh-ranked and Madison Edgewood was No. 10.

Kiel was No. 1 in Division 4.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association

State rankings

Overall (all divisions)

1, Oregon; 2, Muskego; 3, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 4, Whitefish Bay; 5, Brookfield East; 6, Pewaukee; 7, Waunakee; 8, Kimberly; 9, McFarland; 10, Wales Kettle Moraine.

Division 1

1, Muskego; 2, DSHA; 3, Brookfield East; 4, Waunakee; 5, Kimberly; 6, Kettle Moraine; 7, Mequon Homestead; 8, Sussex Hamilton; 9, Verona; 10, Madison Memorial.

Division 2

1, Oregon; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Pewaukee; 4, Brookfield Central; 5, Waukesha West; 6, Glendale Nicolet; 7, River Falls; 8, Sauk Prairie; 9, Waterford; 10, DeForest.

Division 3

1, McFarland; 2, Plymouth; 3, New Berlin Eisenhower; 4, Shorewood; 5, Green Bay Notre Dame; 6, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); 7, Ashland; 8, Rice Lake; 9, Kewaskum; 10, Madison Edgewood.

Division 4

1, Kiel; 2, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; 3, The Prairie School; 4, Brookfield Academy; 5, Cedar Grove-Belgium; 6, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; 7, Kenosha St. Joseph; 8, Howards Grove; 9, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah; 10, Sheboygan Falls.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.