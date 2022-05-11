Oregon, Waunakee, McFarland girls soccer teams continue to set pace for area in coaches' poll

The Oregon girls soccer team remained top-ranked in Division 2 and overall, which includes all divisions, in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.
Oregon was No. 1 overall, Waunakee was seventh and McFarland ninth.
Oregon was No. 1 in Division 2. Sauk Prairie was eighth.
McFarland was No. 1 in Division 3. Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River) was ninth and Madison Edgewood 10th.
Waunakee was fourth in Division 1. Verona was eighth and Madison Memorial 10th. Muskego was No. 1 in Division 1.
Kiel was top-ranked in Division 4.
Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings
1, Oregon; 2, Muskego; 3, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 4, Brookfield East; 5, Whitefish Bay; 6, Pewaukee; 7, Waunakee; 8, Kimberly; 9, McFarland; 10, Mequon Homestead.
1, Muskego; 2, Milwaukee DSHA; 3, Brookfield East; 4, Waunakee; 5, Kimberly; 6, Homestead; 7, Wales Kettle Moraine; 8, Verona; 9, Sussex Hamilton; 10, Madison Memorial.
1, Oregon; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Pewaukee; 4, Brookfield Central; 5, Waukesha West; 6, Glendale Nicolet; 7, River Falls; 8, Sauk Prairie; 9, Waterford; 10, Cedarburg.
1, McFarland; 2, Plymouth; 3, Green Bay Notre Dame; 4, New Berlin Eisenhower; 5, Shorewood; 6, Ashland; 7, Rice Lake; 8, Kewaskum; 9, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); 10, Madison Edgewood.
1, Kiel; 2, Sheboygan Falls; 3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; 4, The Prairie School; 5, Brookfield Academy; 6, Cedar Grove-Belgium; 7, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; 8, Kenosha St. Joseph; 9, Howards Grove; 10, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah.
Photos: Sun Prairie Vault Fest 2022
Monona Grove's Gavin Larson clears the bar at 8 feet during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie's AJ Colvin clears the bar at 7 feet, 0 inches during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie's AJ Colvin does his run up toward the pole at 7 feet, 0 inches during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie's Martha Guelker does a backward roll after clearing the bar at 8 feet during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie's Audrey Seefeld is congratulated by Sun Prairie coach Joel Block after her personal best 10 feet, 6 inch pole vault during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie's Natalia Figueroa vaults over the bar at 8 feet during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie's Audrey Seefeld clears the bar at 8 feet, 6 inches during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie's Natalia Figueroa does her run up toward the bar at 8 feet, 6 inches during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie's Natalia Figueroa does a forward roll after clearing the bar at 8 feet during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
McFarland's Drew Maly does his run up toward the pole at 7 feet, 0 inches during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
McFarland's Drew Maly clears the pole at 7 feet, 0 inches during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie's Natalia Figueroa clears the bar at 8 feet, 6 inches during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday.
Greg Dixon
McFarland's Julia Ackley starts her run up toward the bar at 8 feet, six inches during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie's Audrey Seefeld sets a personal best at 10 feet, 6 inches during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie's Natalia Figueroa does a forward roll after clearing the bar at 8 feet during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie's Alexa Wornson clears the bar at 8 feet during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual VaultFest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
McFarland's Austin Nickels does his run up toward the pole at 7 feet during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie's Alexa Wornson hits the bar at 8 feet during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
McFarland's Julia Ackley starts her run up toward the bar at 8 feet during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
McFarland's Julia Ackley clears the bar at 8 feet, six inches during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie's Martha Guelker starts her run up toward the bar during Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie coach Joel Block talks to the boys during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
McFarland's Julia Ackley talks to McFarland coach Robert Cunningham during the Sun Prairie Track and Field 7th Annual Vault Fest on Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022 at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Greg Dixon
