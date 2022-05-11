 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Oregon, Waunakee, McFarland girls soccer teams continue to set pace for area in coaches' poll

  • 0
WIAA state girls soccer photo: Waunakee defenders look to clear the ball

Waunakee freshman Lexis Savola, left, and junior Susie Kettner try to clear the ball out of the defensive end during Friday's WIAA Division 1 state girls soccer semifinal against Muskego at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

 ART KABELOWSKY -- State Journal

The Oregon girls soccer team remained top-ranked in Division 2 and overall, which includes all divisions, in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

Oregon was No. 1 overall, Waunakee was seventh and McFarland ninth.

Oregon was No. 1 in Division 2. Sauk Prairie was eighth.

McFarland was No. 1 in Division 3. Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River) was ninth and Madison Edgewood 10th.

Waunakee was fourth in Division 1. Verona was eighth and Madison Memorial 10th. Muskego was No. 1 in Division 1.

Kiel was top-ranked in Division 4.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings

Overall

1, Oregon; 2, Muskego; 3, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 4, Brookfield East; 5, Whitefish Bay; 6, Pewaukee; 7, Waunakee; 8, Kimberly; 9, McFarland; 10, Mequon Homestead.

People are also reading…

Division 1

1, Muskego; 2, Milwaukee DSHA; 3, Brookfield East; 4, Waunakee; 5, Kimberly; 6, Homestead; 7, Wales Kettle Moraine; 8, Verona; 9, Sussex Hamilton; 10, Madison Memorial.

Division 2

1, Oregon; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Pewaukee; 4, Brookfield Central; 5, Waukesha West; 6, Glendale Nicolet; 7, River Falls; 8, Sauk Prairie; 9, Waterford; 10, Cedarburg.

Division 3

1, McFarland; 2, Plymouth; 3, Green Bay Notre Dame; 4, New Berlin Eisenhower; 5, Shorewood; 6, Ashland; 7, Rice Lake; 8, Kewaskum; 9, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); 10, Madison Edgewood.

Division 4

1, Kiel; 2, Sheboygan Falls; 3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; 4, The Prairie School; 5, Brookfield Academy; 6, Cedar Grove-Belgium; 7, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; 8, Kenosha St. Joseph; 9, Howards Grove; 10, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: LaBahn Arena rink gets new paint job for world championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics