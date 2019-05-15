The Oregon girls soccer team stood third overall and second in Division 2 in this week's Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings.
Waunakee was fourth overall, which includes all divisions, and second in Division 1.
Whitefish Bay was No. 1 overall and in Division 2, ahead of Oregon in that division. Sauk Prairie moved up to fifth in Division 2.
In Division 1, Waunakee was second behind Hartland Arrowhead, the new No. 1 team.
In Division 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained No. 1. Madison Edgewood was third, McFarland fourth and Belleville/New Glarus eighth.
In Division 4, Racine Prairie was top-ranked. Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld was seventh.
GIRLS SOCCER
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
Weekly state rankings
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
OVERALL
1, Whitefish Bay (1); 2, Hartland Arrowhead (5); 3, Oregon (2); 4, Waunakee (4); 5, Kimberly (NR).
DIVISION 1
1, Hartland Arrowhead (9-1-0) (3); 2, Waunakee (12-1-2) (2); 3, Kimberly (10-1-2) (4); 4, Bay Port (13-2-0) (5); 5, Brookfield Central (7-2-2) (1); 6, Schofield D.C. Everest (14-1-1) (6); 7, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (9-4-1) (NR); 8, Mukwonago (11-2-2) (8); 9, Franklin (12-1-1) (10); 10, Sheboygan North (9-2-1) (NR).
DIVISION 2
1, Whitefish Bay (13-1-0) (1); 2, Oregon (9-0-1) (2); 3, Union Grove (13-1-1) (4); 4, New Berlin Eisenhower (9-2-3) (5); 5, Sauk Prairie (15-0-1) (8); 6, River Falls (9-4-2) (6); 7, Pewaukee (9-4-3) (9); 8, Waukesha West (7-3-2) (3); 9, Wauwatosa West (6-3-3) (7); 10, Onalaska (12-2-2) (NR).
DIVISION 3
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (16-3-1) (1); 2, Grafton (8-1-2) (4); 3, Madison Edgewood (10-2-2) (3); 4, McFarland (12-0-2) (5); 5, Green Bay Notre Dame (8-2-2) (2); 6, Winneconne (15-2-0) (6); 7, Shorewood (10-2-1) (8); 8, Belleville/New Glarus (13-1-3) (7); 9, Wrightstown (13-1-1) (10); 10, Sheboygan Falls (12-1-1) (NR).
DIVISION 4
1, Racine Prairie (9-3-1) (1); 2, Cedar Grove-Belgium (10-1) (2); 3, Oostburg (10-1-2) (4); 4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (7-4) (7); 5, Brookfield Academy (6-1-2) (3); 6, Kenosha St. Joseph (9-3) (6); 7, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld (5-3-2) (8); 8, Hustisford/Dodgeland (6-1-1) (5); 9, Eau Claire Regis/Chippewa Falls McDonell (7-3-1) (10); 10, Neenah St. Mary (10-4) (NR).