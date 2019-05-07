Try 3 months for $3
Waunakee 2, Middleton 1

Waunkee's Maddie Farnsworth, left, and Middleton's Caitlyn Owens, right, compete for the ball with Middleton goalie Emelie Gehrke-Kallstromer, behind during the first half of Waunakee's 2-1 non-conference win at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis. Saturday, May 4, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

The Oregon girls soccer team was ranked second overall and Waunakee fourth overall in this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings.

Oregon moved up one spot in the overall rankings, which include all divisions.

Whitefish Bay was No. 1.

In Division 2, Oregon stood second and Sauk Prairie eighth. Whitefish Bay was top-ranked in the division.

Waunakee was second-ranked and Middleton seventh in Division 1.

Brookfield Central was No. 1 in Division 1.

In Division 3, Madison Edgewood was ranked third, McFarland fifth and Belleville/New Glarus seventh. Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained top-ranked in Division 3.

Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld was ranked eighth in Division 4. Racine Prairie was top-ranked.

GIRLS SOCCER

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

OVERALL

1, Whitefish Bay (1); 2, Oregon (3); 3; Brookfield Central (2); 4, Waunakee (4); 5, Hartland Arrowhead (5)

DIVISION 1

1, Brookfield Central 6-0-2 (1); 2, Waunakee 11-1-2 (2); 3, Hartland Arrowhead 7-1-0 (3); 4, Kimberly 9-1-0 (4); 5. Bay Port 11-1-0 (6); 6, Schofield D.C. Everest 10-1-1 (5); 7, Middleton 6-3-2 (7); 8, Mukwonago 8-1-2 (UR); 9, Wales Kettle Moraine 5-2-0 (9); 10, Franklin 11-1-1 (UR).

DIVISION 2

1, Whitefish Bay 10-1-0 (1); 2. Oregon 8-0-0 (2); 3, Waukesha West 5-2-2 (3); 4, Union Grove 9-1-1 (5); 5, New Berlin Eisenhower 6-2-1 (4); 6, River Falls 8-3-2 (9); 7, Wauwatosa West 3-2-3 (6); 8, Sauk Prairie 10-0-1 (10); 9. Pewaukee 7-4-3 (7); 10, Green Bay Southwest 6-5-2 (8).

DIVISION 3

1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 13-2-1 (1); 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 7-1-1 (2); 3, Madison Edgewood 10-1-1 (3); 4, Grafton 7-1-1 (4); 5, McFarland 10-0-1 (5); 6, Winneconne 12-2-0 (7); 7, Belleville/New Glarus 11-1-2 (6); 8, Shorewood 8-1-1 (8); 9, Ashland 10-1-0 (9); 10, Wrightstown 11-1-1 (UR).

DIVISION 4

1, Racine Prairie 7-2-1 (3); 2, Cedar Grove--Belgium 8-1 (2); 3, Brookfield Academy 5-0-2 (5); 4, Oostburg 7-1-2 (4); 5, Hustisford/Dodgeland 6-0-0 (7); 6, Kenosha St Joseph 8-3 (1); 7, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 4-4-0 (6); 8, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 5-3-1 (10); 9, Random Lake 7-1 (UR); 10, Eau Claire Regis/Chippewa Falls McDonell 5-3-1 (9).

BadgerBeat email signup

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments