The Oregon girls soccer team was ranked second overall and Waunakee fourth overall in this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings.
Oregon moved up one spot in the overall rankings, which include all divisions.
Whitefish Bay was No. 1.
In Division 2, Oregon stood second and Sauk Prairie eighth. Whitefish Bay was top-ranked in the division.
Waunakee was second-ranked and Middleton seventh in Division 1.
Brookfield Central was No. 1 in Division 1.
In Division 3, Madison Edgewood was ranked third, McFarland fifth and Belleville/New Glarus seventh. Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained top-ranked in Division 3.
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld was ranked eighth in Division 4. Racine Prairie was top-ranked.
GIRLS SOCCER
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
OVERALL
1, Whitefish Bay (1); 2, Oregon (3); 3; Brookfield Central (2); 4, Waunakee (4); 5, Hartland Arrowhead (5)
DIVISION 1
1, Brookfield Central 6-0-2 (1); 2, Waunakee 11-1-2 (2); 3, Hartland Arrowhead 7-1-0 (3); 4, Kimberly 9-1-0 (4); 5. Bay Port 11-1-0 (6); 6, Schofield D.C. Everest 10-1-1 (5); 7, Middleton 6-3-2 (7); 8, Mukwonago 8-1-2 (UR); 9, Wales Kettle Moraine 5-2-0 (9); 10, Franklin 11-1-1 (UR).
DIVISION 2
1, Whitefish Bay 10-1-0 (1); 2. Oregon 8-0-0 (2); 3, Waukesha West 5-2-2 (3); 4, Union Grove 9-1-1 (5); 5, New Berlin Eisenhower 6-2-1 (4); 6, River Falls 8-3-2 (9); 7, Wauwatosa West 3-2-3 (6); 8, Sauk Prairie 10-0-1 (10); 9. Pewaukee 7-4-3 (7); 10, Green Bay Southwest 6-5-2 (8).
DIVISION 3
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 13-2-1 (1); 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 7-1-1 (2); 3, Madison Edgewood 10-1-1 (3); 4, Grafton 7-1-1 (4); 5, McFarland 10-0-1 (5); 6, Winneconne 12-2-0 (7); 7, Belleville/New Glarus 11-1-2 (6); 8, Shorewood 8-1-1 (8); 9, Ashland 10-1-0 (9); 10, Wrightstown 11-1-1 (UR).
DIVISION 4
1, Racine Prairie 7-2-1 (3); 2, Cedar Grove--Belgium 8-1 (2); 3, Brookfield Academy 5-0-2 (5); 4, Oostburg 7-1-2 (4); 5, Hustisford/Dodgeland 6-0-0 (7); 6, Kenosha St Joseph 8-3 (1); 7, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 4-4-0 (6); 8, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 5-3-1 (10); 9, Random Lake 7-1 (UR); 10, Eau Claire Regis/Chippewa Falls McDonell 5-3-1 (9).