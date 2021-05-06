Oregon upsets top-seeded Sun Prairie in WIAA boys soccer regional final

SUN PRAIRIE — Extra time has become winning time in the postseason for the Oregon boys soccer team.
For the second consecutive playoff match, the Panthers were tied after regulation time, played two 10-minute overtime periods and then triumphed in a shootout.
Thursday night, fifth-seeded Oregon and top-seeded Sun Prairie were tied 2-2 after regulation and went through two scoreless overtimes before Panthers sophomore Anthony Elert scored in the first attempt of the sixth round.
That gave Oregon a 4-3 victory during penalty kicks in a Division 1 regional final during the WIAA’s alternate season this spring at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
It was more high drama for Oregon (6-4-3), which upended fourth-seeded Madison East during penalty kicks (also 4-3) on Tuesday.
“It is always high tension,” said Oregon senior goalkeeper Coltrane LoBreglio, who made a diving save on the first Sun Prairie attempt in the shootout. “But I know my team has got me all day. I believe in them and they believe in me, and that’s what keeps us going. Every game we trust each other and play with our hearts, and that’s what it takes.
“From ever since the start of the season, it hasn’t been the best for us. But we are putting in the work and we know teamwork and helping each other out will get us where we need to be every time.”
Oregon advanced to Saturday’s sectional round, with semifinals and the final scheduled Saturday in Baraboo. Oregon will meet second-seeded Madison West in a sectional semifinal. West defeated third-seeded Monona Grove 5-0 on Thursday.
“We needed to keep it tight to keep it interesting,” Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said. “They are just a really solid team from back to front, so well-coached by (assistant coach) Mike (McIntosh) and (head coach) Tok (Kim). … Our guys just have finally arrived.
“We were in a really bad spot a couple weeks ago, just really underperforming. For these boys to right the ship and come together like that and beat East and Sun Prairie is something else. I’m so proud of them.”
Senior Patrick Brognano, sophomore Noah Malcook, senior Micah Mitchell and Elert scored for the Panthers in the shootout.
“It’s great, it really is,” Elert said, adding: “I knew I had to step up. … I think (winning in the shootouts) shows we can execute when it comes down to it. I’m feeling fantastic. We just took down the No. 1 seed. We’re the underdogs.”
Senior goalkeeper Tanner Scherer, sophomore midfielder Riley Stevens and senior midfielder Johnathan Trilling scored for Sun Prairie (9-0-3), which converted half its shootout attempts. Trilling’s conversion in the bottom of the fifth round tied the shootout 3-3, before the Cardinals’ final attempt sailed over the net.
During regulation time, the Panthers twice answered immediately after the Cardinals took the lead.
“They had two brilliant goals,” Kim said. “Those are great goals (by Oregon). … They were the better team today. It was a tight game. We have to give it to both programs — both played well, both had chances.”
Malcook tied the game at 2-2 at the 56-minute, 5-second mark. Sun Prairie had regained the lead 2-1 on a goal by Stevens at 55:04, off an assist from Trilling on a free kick.
Sun Prairie senior midfielder J.P. Anhalt opened the scoring with a goal from in front at the 11:15 mark. But Brognano, on the left flank, lifted a left-footed strike from about 25 yards high into the back of the net for the equalizer at 13:00.
There were other scoring chances. Brognano hit the crossbar from 20 yards out at 82:55. Trilling’s attempt from 28 yards was deflected over the net by LoBreglio at 85:30.
Sun Prairie’s regular season included a 1-0 victory over Oregon on April 10. The Cardinals also tied Verona and McFarland this season.