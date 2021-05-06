Oregon upsets top-seeded Sun Prairie in WIAA boys soccer regional final

SUN PRAIRIE — Extra time has become winning time in the postseason for the Oregon boys soccer team.

For the second consecutive playoff match, the Panthers were tied after regulation time, played two 10-minute overtime periods and then triumphed in a shootout.

Thursday night, fifth-seeded Oregon and top-seeded Sun Prairie were tied 2-2 after regulation and went through two scoreless overtimes before Panthers sophomore Anthony Elert scored in the first attempt of the sixth round.

That gave Oregon a 4-3 victory during penalty kicks in a Division 1 regional final during the WIAA’s alternate season this spring at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.

It was more high drama for Oregon (6-4-3), which upended fourth-seeded Madison East during penalty kicks (also 4-3) on Tuesday.

“It is always high tension,” said Oregon senior goalkeeper Coltrane LoBreglio, who made a diving save on the first Sun Prairie attempt in the shootout. “But I know my team has got me all day. I believe in them and they believe in me, and that’s what keeps us going. Every game we trust each other and play with our hearts, and that’s what it takes.