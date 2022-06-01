Oregon tops final regular-season state rankings for girls soccer

The Oregon girls soccer team remained No. 1 overall and in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly state rankings.
The poll was the final one for the regular season. WIAA postseason has begun.
Oregon was first overall, Waunakee eighth and Verona 10th.
Oregon was first in Division 2. Sauk Prairie was ninth.
Waunakee was ranked fourth and Verona sixth in Division 1. Muskego was top-ranked.
McFarland was No. 2, Madison Edgewood No. 7 and Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River) No. 9 in Division 3. New Berlin Eisenhower was top-ranked.
Sheboygan Falls was No. 1 in Division 4.
Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association
1, Oregon; 2, Brookfield Central; 3, Muskego; 4, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 5, Brookfield East; 6, Whitefish Bay; 7, New Berlin Eisenhower; 8, Waunakee; 9, Kimberly; 10, Verona.
1, Muskego; 2, DSHA; 3, Brookfield East; 4, Waunakee; 5, Kimberly; 6, Verona; 7, Mequon Homestead; 8, Wales Kettle Moraine; 9, Sussex Hamilton; 10, De Pere.
1, Oregon; 2, Brookfield Central; 3, Whitefish Bay; 4, Waukesha West; 5, Pewaukee; 6, Glendale Nicolet; 7, River Falls; 8, Union Grove; 9, Sauk Prairie; 10, Cedarburg.
1, New Berlin Eisenhower; 2, McFarland; 3, Plymouth; 4, Green Bay Notre Dame; 5, Shorewood; 6, Kewaskum; 7, Madison Edgewood; 8, Ashland; 9, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); 10, Rice Lake.
1, Sheboygan Falls; 2, Kiel; 3, Brookfield Academy; 4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; 5, Cedar Grove-Belgium; 6, Kenosha St. Joseph; 7, The Prairie School (Wind Point, near Racine); 8, Oostburg; 9, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran; 10, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.
After hitting an RBI triple and advancing home on a error, Monona Grove's Dani Lucey (2) is welcomed back to the dugout by teammate Olivya Lang (16) and co-coach Chris Uschan during the fifth inning of the team's 6-0 Division 1 semifinal win over Middleton at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove, Wis. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Monona Grove's Karlie McKenzie (17) delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's 6-0 Division 1 semifinal win over Middleton at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove, Wis. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Monona Grove's Cathyrn Zegadlo (15) tags out Middleton's Bailey Flock (13) as she attempts to advance to second base during the second inning of Monona Grove's 6-0 Division 1 semifinal win at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove, Wis. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Monona Grove Ava Hackel (7) retires a Middleton batter with a catch during the first inning of Monona Grove's 6-0 Division 1 semifinal victory at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove, Wis. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Jenna Redders is tagged out at second base by Monona Grove's Karlie McKenzie as Emma Lee backs up the play during the first inning.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Megan Button (17) is picked off at first base as Monona Grove's Ava Hackel (7) takes the through from catcher Paige Hanson during the second inning of Monona Grove's 6-0 Division 1 semifinal win at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove, Wis. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Monona Grove's Paige Hanson singles against Middleton during the fifth inning Tuesday at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Mackenzie Zimmerman (20) throws to first base to double off Monona Grove Jenaya Perez (9) during the third inning of Monona Grove's 6-0 Division 1 semifinal win at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove, Wis. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Megan Button (17) delivers a first inning pitch during the team's Division 1 semifinal game against Monona Grove at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove, Wis. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Monona Grove's Karlie McKenzie (17) delivers a pitch during the fifth inning of the team's 6-0 Division 1 semifinal win over Middleton at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove, Wis. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Monona Grove pitcher Karlie McKenzie (17) is congratulated by teammates after pitching a 6-0 win over Middleton during a Division 1 semifinal game between the teams at Taylor Prairie School in Cottage Grove, Wis. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
