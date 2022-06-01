 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oregon tops final regular-season state rankings for girls soccer

Oregon's Delaney Hoelker dribbles the ball against Verona's Izzy Plesac on May 11 at Oregon High School.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

The Oregon girls soccer team remained No. 1 overall and in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly state rankings.

The poll was the final one for the regular season. WIAA postseason has begun.

Oregon was first overall, Waunakee eighth and Verona 10th.

Oregon was first in Division 2. Sauk Prairie was ninth.

Waunakee was ranked fourth and Verona sixth in Division 1. Muskego was top-ranked.

McFarland was No. 2, Madison Edgewood No. 7 and Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River) No. 9 in Division 3. New Berlin Eisenhower was top-ranked.

Sheboygan Falls was No. 1 in Division 4.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association

State rankings

Overall

1, Oregon; 2, Brookfield Central; 3, Muskego; 4, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 5, Brookfield East; 6, Whitefish Bay; 7, New Berlin Eisenhower; 8, Waunakee; 9, Kimberly; 10, Verona.

Division 1

1, Muskego; 2, DSHA; 3, Brookfield East; 4, Waunakee; 5, Kimberly; 6, Verona; 7, Mequon Homestead; 8, Wales Kettle Moraine; 9, Sussex Hamilton; 10, De Pere.

Division 2

1, Oregon; 2, Brookfield Central; 3, Whitefish Bay; 4, Waukesha West; 5, Pewaukee; 6, Glendale Nicolet; 7, River Falls; 8, Union Grove; 9, Sauk Prairie; 10, Cedarburg.

Division 3

1, New Berlin Eisenhower; 2, McFarland; 3, Plymouth; 4, Green Bay Notre Dame; 5, Shorewood; 6, Kewaskum; 7, Madison Edgewood; 8, Ashland; 9, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); 10, Rice Lake.

Division 4

1, Sheboygan Falls; 2, Kiel; 3, Brookfield Academy; 4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; 5, Cedar Grove-Belgium; 6, Kenosha St. Joseph; 7, The Prairie School (Wind Point, near Racine); 8, Oostburg; 9, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran; 10, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

