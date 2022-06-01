Oregon tops final regular-season state rankings for girls soccer

The Oregon girls soccer team remained No. 1 overall and in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly state rankings.

The poll was the final one for the regular season. WIAA postseason has begun.

Oregon was first overall, Waunakee eighth and Verona 10th.

Oregon was first in Division 2. Sauk Prairie was ninth.

Waunakee was ranked fourth and Verona sixth in Division 1. Muskego was top-ranked.

McFarland was No. 2, Madison Edgewood No. 7 and Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River) No. 9 in Division 3. New Berlin Eisenhower was top-ranked.

Sheboygan Falls was No. 1 in Division 4.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association

State rankings

Overall

1, Oregon; 2, Brookfield Central; 3, Muskego; 4, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 5, Brookfield East; 6, Whitefish Bay; 7, New Berlin Eisenhower; 8, Waunakee; 9, Kimberly; 10, Verona.

Division 1

1, Muskego; 2, DSHA; 3, Brookfield East; 4, Waunakee; 5, Kimberly; 6, Verona; 7, Mequon Homestead; 8, Wales Kettle Moraine; 9, Sussex Hamilton; 10, De Pere.

Division 2

1, Oregon; 2, Brookfield Central; 3, Whitefish Bay; 4, Waukesha West; 5, Pewaukee; 6, Glendale Nicolet; 7, River Falls; 8, Union Grove; 9, Sauk Prairie; 10, Cedarburg.

Division 3

1, New Berlin Eisenhower; 2, McFarland; 3, Plymouth; 4, Green Bay Notre Dame; 5, Shorewood; 6, Kewaskum; 7, Madison Edgewood; 8, Ashland; 9, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); 10, Rice Lake.

Division 4

1, Sheboygan Falls; 2, Kiel; 3, Brookfield Academy; 4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; 5, Cedar Grove-Belgium; 6, Kenosha St. Joseph; 7, The Prairie School (Wind Point, near Racine); 8, Oostburg; 9, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran; 10, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.