Oregon, Sun Prairie boys soccer teams rise in state coaches' poll
Oregon, Sun Prairie boys soccer teams rise in state coaches' poll

Waunakee's Nathan Dresen, 9, gains control of the ball against De Pere's Owen Spang, 14, during the WIAA State Boys Soccer Semifinals in Kewaskum, Wis., Saturday, May 15, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

 KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL

Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee were in the top 10 in the division including all teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings for boys soccer.

The poll was released Tuesday.

Oregon was third, Sun Prairie fourth, Verona seventh and Waunakee 10th in the overall division.

Whitefish Bay is No. 1 overall and in Division 2.

Oregon was second and Sauk Prairie ninth in Division 2.

In Division 1, Sun Prairie climbed to No. 2 behind the leader, Milwaukee Marquette. Sun Prairie was seventh last week.

Verona was fourth, Waunakee sixth and Middleton eighth in Division 1.

In Division 3, McFarland was sixth and Mount Horeb ninth. Shorewood was No. 1 in Division 3.

Racine Prairie School was top-ranked in Division 4.

BOYS SOCCER

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

OVERALL

1, Whitefish Bay (2); 2, Milwaukee Marquette (1); 3, Oregon (9); 4, Sun Prairie; 5, Waukesha West; 6, Hartland Arrowhead (3); 7, Verona; 8, Green Bay Preble (8); 9, Shorewood; 10, Waunakee.

DIVISION 1

1, Milwaukee Marquette (1); 2, Sun Prairie (7); 3, Hartland Arrowhead (2); 4, Verona (UR); 5, Green Bay Preble (6); 6, Waunakee (9); 7, Brookfield East (5); 8, Middleton (UR); 9, Wales Kettle Moraine; (UR) 10, De Pere (10).

DIVISION 2

1, Whitefish Bay (1); 2, Oregon (3); 3, Waukesha West (10); 4, Elkhorn (2); 5, Wauwatosa East (9); 6, Brookfield Central (6); 7, Glendale Nicolet (7); 8, Pewaukee (8); 9, Sauk Prairie (5); 10, Cedarburg (4).

DIVISION 3

1, Shorewood (3); 2, Green Bay Notre Dame (1); 3, Seymour (7); 4, Plymouth (5); 5, Grafton (2); 6, McFarland (6); 7, Delavan-Darien (4); 8, New Berlin West (10); 9, Mount Horeb (UR); 10, Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers (8).

DIVISION 4

1, Racine Prairie School (1); 2, Oostburg (2); 3, Sturgeon Bay (6); 4, University School of Milwaukee (3); 5, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran (7); 6, Arcadia (4); 7, Mount Calvary Saint Lawrence Seminary (5); 8, Whitefish Bay Dominican (9); 9, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (10); 10, Barron (8).

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

