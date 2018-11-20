Oregon has named Nelson Brownell as its girls soccer coach, Oregon athletic director Mike Carr said Tuesday in a release.
Brownell has been on the girls and boys soccer coaching staffs for the past four seasons.
He has coached with the girls program for four seasons, the past three as the varsity assistant coach, working with then-head coach Julie Grutzner.
Grutzner departed as coach after last season due to a family move.
As an assistant, Brownell helped guide both programs to the WIAA state finals on several occasions, including a WIAA Division 2 runner-up finish for the girls team in 2018 and a state championship for the boys team this fall.
“We are fortunate to have coach Brownell leading our program,” Carr said. “He has been an extremely dedicated assistant that has created positive relationships with our student-athletes. He has a passion for Oregon soccer and brings with him a very good understanding of the game. He has had an excellent rapport with our students in the classroom and on the soccer field.”
Said Brownell: “I am extremely excited to be given this opportunity to take on the head coaching role of the girls soccer program.
"It has been great working with Julie the past four years and learning a lot about the community, school and program. I look forward to continuing to grow the pride, tradition and respect that the Oregon girls soccer program has created over the last several years.
"Our program will focus our efforts on creating a program that teaches student-athletes the best way to grow, play, learn and compete on and off the soccer field. I look forward to this season and can’t wait to get started.”
Brownell has taught at Oregon High School for the past five years. He holds an undergraduate degree in Technology Education from UW-Platteville (2014). He also is licensed by the U.S. Soccer Federation.