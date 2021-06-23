Oregon, Sauk Prairie, McFarland set their sights on WIAA soccer championships

Green Bay Notre Dame (16-2-1), seeded third and ranked third, made it to state for the third consecutive year and 13th time overall, including a 2018 title and four runner-up finishes. Coach Nick Browne’s Tritons finished third in the Fox River Classic Conference but won a shootout with Green Bay Southwest and beat Cedarburg 4-1 in sectional play. Senior midfielder Lucy Quidzinski has 21 goals and 20 assists and junior midfielder Maggie Thillman and senior forward Georgia Gregoire have 20 goals each. Junior goalkeeper Carlene Goral has a 0.53 goals-against average and 89 saves.

DIVISION 3

McFarland (15-0-0), ranked first and seeded second, earned its fourth state trip and first since 2008, including a runner-up finish in 2007. Coach T.J. DiPrizio’s Spartans won the Rock Valley Conference title and beat sixth-ranked Belleville/New Glarus 4-0 in a sectional final. McFarland has allowed only five goals all season and one in its past eight games. Junior forward Avery Pennekamp has 17 goals and six assists, and senior Sydney Feldner has 13 goals and 12 assists. Senior goalkeeper Katie Hildebrandt has a 0.27 goals-against average with 23 saves.