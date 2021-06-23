Oregon, Sauk Prairie, McFarland set their sights on WIAA soccer championships

THE LOWDOWN
What: The 38th WIAA state girls soccer tournament.
When: Thursday and Friday.
Where: Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee.
Tickets, parking: Parking passes may be purchased on site as space allows. Tickets are $11 per session, with tickets for the semifinals available through participating schools and championship game tickets available at the venue.
Live streaming: Every tournament semifinal and championship game will be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network. A subscription costs $10.99 per month.
Format change: To best accommodate COVID-19 guidelines, the traditional three-day format has been altered to a two-day, multiple-field format. Semifinals will be held simultaneously on adjacent fields, and winners will play in the championship game later that same day.
Defending champs: There was no girls soccer season in 2020. In 2019 championship games, Muskego beat Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 2-1 in Division 1; Oregon beat Whitefish Bay in a shootout 4-1 after a 1-1 tie in Division 2; Waukesha Catholic Memorial beat Madison Edgewood 1-0 in Division 3; and Racine Prairie beat Oostburg 2-0 in Division 4.
THE SCHEDULE
Thursday
Division 2 semifinals, 10 a.m.: (1) Whitefish Bay (18-0-0) vs. (4) Sauk Prairie (15-0-0) at Kohler Engine Field; (2) Oregon (13-1-0) vs. (3) Green Bay Notre Dame (16-2-1) at Pat Jones Field. Championship: 4 p.m.
Division 1 semifinals, 1 p.m.: (1) Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (15-1-1) vs. (4) Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (13-2-0) at Kohler Engine Field; (2) Hudson (15-0-0) vs. (3) Wales Kettle Moraine (10-4-0) at Pat Jones Field. Championship: 7 p.m.
Friday
Division 4 semifinals, 10 a.m.: (1) Cedar Grove-Belgium (14-1-0) vs. (4) Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (13-0-2) at Kohler Engine Field; (2) Howards Grove (10-2-1) vs. (3) Brookfield Academy (9-0-2) at Pat Jones Field. Championship: 4 p.m.
Division 3 semifinals, 1 p.m.: (1) Plymouth (17-0-0) vs. (4) Ashland (19-1-0) at Kohler Engine Field; (2) McFarland (14-0-0) vs. (3) New Berlin Eisenhower (15-2-0) at Pat Jones Field. Championship: 7 p.m.
THE LOWDOWN
DIVISION 1
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (15-1-1) holds the top seeding and is ranked No. 1 by state coaches. It’s the program’s 10th state trip, including four championships and a runner-up finish in 2019. Coach Kevin Roethe’s Dashers, the Greater Metro Conference champs, have won 12 consecutive games after a 3-0 loss to Division 2 qualifier Whitefish Bay. Their lone tie came against De Pere in the season’s second game. Senior forward Rachel Janes has scored 18 goals and has one assists for 37 points, freshman forward Anna Sikorski has seven goals and 16 assists, and junior goalkeeper Kate Nonn has allowed 0.18 goals per game with 27 saves, splitting time with sophomore Daisy Johnson (1.37 goals-against, 35 saves).
Unseeded Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (13-2-0) beat reigning state champ Muskego 2-1 in a sectional final to earn its first-ever state berth. Coach David Naylor’s Red Devils have won eight in a row, losing only to Green Bay Notre Dame and Southeast Conference champ Franklin. Junior forward Kate Brown has 29 goals and 13 assists, senior forward Riley Strelow has 15 goals and five assists, and sophomore goalkeeper Madeline Brown has a 1.18 goals-against average with 54 saves.
Hudson (15-0-0), seeded second and ranked second, advanced to state for the seventh time but the first time in 20 years. Coach Steve Sollom’s Raiders won the Big Rivers Conference and have posted eight shutouts, with only two games decided by one-goal differences. Senior forward Stella Duffee has 13 goals and six assist, and senior midfielder Avery Murdzrek and sophomore midfielder Grace Lewis have 12 goals each. Junior goalie Luci Brtek has a 0.83 goals-against average and 30 saves, and senior goalie Abby Carlson has a 0.40 goals-against average and 34 saves.
Unranked Wales Kettle Moraine (15-0-0) beat Madison West in a sectional final to earn its fourth state trip and first since 2018. Coach Rob Lestina’s Lasers finished fourth in the Classic Eight Conference and lost four of their first seven games before building their current seven-game winning streak.
DIVISION 2
Second-seeded and fourth-ranked Oregon (13-1-0) is making its sixth consecutive state tournament appearance, including championships in 2015 and 2019 and runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2018. First-year coach Bobby Nichols’ Panthers won the Badger South Conference title and outscored their four tournament opponents by a combined 35-1. Oregon has allowed only five goals, including a 3-2 loss to Division 3 qualifier McFarland in its fourth game. Junior forward Zoey Pagels has 16 goals and 10 assists, senior midfielder Jenna Bennett has 12 goals and 16 assists, and senior forward Jaelyn Nedelcoff has 12 goals and 10 assists. Junior Payton Lang has an 11-1 record in goal.
Fourth-seeded and eighth-ranked Sauk Prairie (15-0-0) has not allowed a goal all season, with a combined scoring total of 91-0 (including 21-0 in the postseason). The Eagles’ defense has allowed only 21 shots on goal. First-year coach Drew Kornish’s Badger North Conference champion Eagles have won 13 games by three or more goals. Junior midfielder Katelyn Fishnick has 26 goals and 13 assists, freshman forward McKayla Paukner has 12 goals and 10 assists, and freshman goalkeeper Erelyn Apel has made 19 of the team’s 21 saves.
Top-seeded and top-ranked Whitefish Bay (18-0-0), the 2019 runner-up, is making its state-best 21st state tournament appearance and shooting for what would be a ninth state title. Coach Rob Dubinski’s Blue Dukes have allowed just one goal all year (5-1 win over Waukesha Catholic Memorial). Senior forward Maggie Starker has 30 goals and 20 assists on the year, and senior midfielder Molly Keiper has 17 goals and eight assists. Sophomore goalkeeper Riley Franklin has a 0.09 goals-against average and 47 saves.
Green Bay Notre Dame (16-2-1), seeded third and ranked third, made it to state for the third consecutive year and 13th time overall, including a 2018 title and four runner-up finishes. Coach Nick Browne’s Tritons finished third in the Fox River Classic Conference but won a shootout with Green Bay Southwest and beat Cedarburg 4-1 in sectional play. Senior midfielder Lucy Quidzinski has 21 goals and 20 assists and junior midfielder Maggie Thillman and senior forward Georgia Gregoire have 20 goals each. Junior goalkeeper Carlene Goral has a 0.53 goals-against average and 89 saves.
DIVISION 3
McFarland (15-0-0), ranked first and seeded second, earned its fourth state trip and first since 2008, including a runner-up finish in 2007. Coach T.J. DiPrizio’s Spartans won the Rock Valley Conference title and beat sixth-ranked Belleville/New Glarus 4-0 in a sectional final. McFarland has allowed only five goals all season and one in its past eight games. Junior forward Avery Pennekamp has 17 goals and six assists, and senior Sydney Feldner has 13 goals and 12 assists. Senior goalkeeper Katie Hildebrandt has a 0.27 goals-against average with 23 saves.
New Berlin Eisenhower (15-2-0), seeded third and ranked second, earned its eighth state trip (including a 2007 runner-up finish) and first since 2018. Coach Nick Datka’s Lions take a seven-game winning streak to state, including three postseason shutouts (12 overall). Eisenhower has lost to Division 2 qualifier Whitefish Bay and Mequon Homestead. Junior forward Taylor Rinzel has 22 goals and eight assists and junior midfielder Lauren Hernandez and freshman forward Tamara Micanovic have scored 20 goals each. Senior goalkeeper Melissa DeRome has a 0.43 goals-against average and 41 saves.
Plymouth (17-0-0) earned the No. 1 state seeding despite its No. 3 coaches’ ranking. Coach Brad Feick’s Panthers qualified for state for the first time since 2000 after winning the East Central Conference and beating Freedom 10-0 in a sectional final. Plymouth gave up two goals in a season-opening 11-2 win over Waupun and one in a 6-1 win over Winneconne, but the other 15 victories were shutouts. Senior midfielder Emma Welsch has 27 goals and 27 assists, senior Addie Plate has 25 goals and 11 assists, senior Maggie Munson has 18 goals and 19 assists and freshman Hailey Batzner has 20 goals. Senior goalie Tess Huhn has a 0.20 goals-against average and 33 saves.
Ashland (19-12-0), seeded fourth and ranked fifth, qualified for state for the sixth time and the second in a row but has never won a semifinal. Coach Jonny BeBeau’s Oredockers won the Great Northern Conference and have allowed only 10 goals all year. Junior midfielder Hailee Wilson has scored 24 goals and 13 assists, and senior Alex Pieterek has delivered 19 goals and 22 assists. Goalie Taylor Sprague has a 0.44 goals-against average with 16 saves.
— Art Kabelowsky