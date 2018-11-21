Try 3 months for $3

The Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association named its boys soccer coaches of the year for the state.

Two area coaches were honored: Oregon’s Chris Mitchell in Division 2 and McFarland’s Brett Ogorzalek in Division 3.

Mitchell led Oregon to the WIAA Division 2 state title this fall. The Panthers defeated New Berlin Eisenhower in the final. 

Ogorzalek guided McFarland to a Division 3 state runner-up finish.

The other winners were Steve Provan of Sussex Hamilton in Division 1 and Jock Mutschler of University School of Milwaukee in Division 4.

Sussex Hamilton finished as WIAA Division 1 state runner-up and University School was the Division 4 state champion.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

