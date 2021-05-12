 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland lead area teams in state coaches' girls soccer rankings
0 comments

Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland lead area teams in state coaches' girls soccer rankings

  • 0
WIAA state girls soccer photo: Madison Edgewood vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial

Edgewood's Jody Rothwell, rear, and Maisy Andes (21) head the ball against Catholic Memorial in the Division 3 soccer Championship game at Uihlein Field in Milwaukee, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Jeffrey Phelps for the WSJ

The Oregon girls soccer team was ranked No. 2 in Division 2, while Madison Edgewood was No. 3, McFarland No. 4 and New Glarus/Belleville No. 5 in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings, which were released Tuesday.

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

Whitefish Bay was top-ranked in Division 2, just ahead of Oregon.

New Berlin Eisenhower was top-ranked in Division 3, followed by Ashland, Edgewood, McFarland and Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River). 

Verona was ranked No. 9 in Division 1. Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels was No. 1.

Lake Mills was No. 8 in Division 4. Racine Prairie School was top-ranked in Division 4.

The poll was released prior to Tuesday night's results. 

Girls soccer

Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association

State rankings

(released Tuesday)

Division 1

1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, 2-0-1; 2, Wales Kettle Moraine, 1-1-0; 3, Germantown, 2-0-0; 4, Bay Port, 3-0-0; 5, Muskego, 4-0-0; 6, Brookfield East, 2-1-0, 7, Appleton North, 2-0-0; 8, Hudson, 2-0-0; 9, Verona, 2-1-0; 10, De Pere, 2-0-1.

Division 2

1, Whitefish Bay, 3-0-0; 2, Oregon, 3-0-0; 3, Waukesha West, 2-0-0; 4, Brookfield Central, 1-0-0; 5, Pewaukee, 3-0-0; 6, Green Bay Notre Dame, 3-0-0; 7, Wauwatosa East, 1-1-0; 8, Wauwatosa West, 1-1-0; 9, River Falls, 3-0-1; 10, Glendale Nicolet, 1-2-0.

Division 3

1, New Berlin Eisenhower, 3-1-0; 2, Ashland, 3-1-0; 3, Madison Edgewood, 1-1-0; 4, McFarland, 2-0-0; 5, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River), 2-1-1; 6, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 1-2-1; 7, Shorewood, 1-1-1; 8, Plymouth, 4-0-0; 9, Grafton, 2-2-0; 10, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 3-0-0.

Division 4

1, Racine Prairie School, 2-0-0; 2, Neenah St. Mary Catholic, 3-0-1; 3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 1-0-1; 4, Oostburg, 1-1-0; 5, Brookfield Academy, 0-0-2; 6, Kenosha St. Joseph, 2-1-1; 7, Cedar Grove-Belgium, 2-0-0; 8, Lake Mills, 2-0-1; 9, La Crosse Aquinas, 3-0-0; 10, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, 0-0-2.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics