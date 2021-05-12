Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland lead area teams in state coaches' girls soccer rankings

The Oregon girls soccer team was ranked No. 2 in Division 2, while Madison Edgewood was No. 3, McFarland No. 4 and New Glarus/Belleville No. 5 in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings, which were released Tuesday.
Whitefish Bay was top-ranked in Division 2, just ahead of Oregon.
New Berlin Eisenhower was top-ranked in Division 3, followed by Ashland, Edgewood, McFarland and Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River).
Verona was ranked No. 9 in Division 1. Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels was No. 1.
Lake Mills was No. 8 in Division 4. Racine Prairie School was top-ranked in Division 4.
The poll was released prior to Tuesday night's results.
Girls soccer
Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association
State rankings
(released Tuesday)
Division 1
1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, 2-0-1; 2, Wales Kettle Moraine, 1-1-0; 3, Germantown, 2-0-0; 4, Bay Port, 3-0-0; 5, Muskego, 4-0-0; 6, Brookfield East, 2-1-0, 7, Appleton North, 2-0-0; 8, Hudson, 2-0-0; 9, Verona, 2-1-0; 10, De Pere, 2-0-1.
Division 2
1, Whitefish Bay, 3-0-0; 2, Oregon, 3-0-0; 3, Waukesha West, 2-0-0; 4, Brookfield Central, 1-0-0; 5, Pewaukee, 3-0-0; 6, Green Bay Notre Dame, 3-0-0; 7, Wauwatosa East, 1-1-0; 8, Wauwatosa West, 1-1-0; 9, River Falls, 3-0-1; 10, Glendale Nicolet, 1-2-0.
Division 3
1, New Berlin Eisenhower, 3-1-0; 2, Ashland, 3-1-0; 3, Madison Edgewood, 1-1-0; 4, McFarland, 2-0-0; 5, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River), 2-1-1; 6, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 1-2-1; 7, Shorewood, 1-1-1; 8, Plymouth, 4-0-0; 9, Grafton, 2-2-0; 10, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 3-0-0.
Division 4
1, Racine Prairie School, 2-0-0; 2, Neenah St. Mary Catholic, 3-0-1; 3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 1-0-1; 4, Oostburg, 1-1-0; 5, Brookfield Academy, 0-0-2; 6, Kenosha St. Joseph, 2-1-1; 7, Cedar Grove-Belgium, 2-0-0; 8, Lake Mills, 2-0-1; 9, La Crosse Aquinas, 3-0-0; 10, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, 0-0-2.