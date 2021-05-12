Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland lead area teams in state coaches' girls soccer rankings

The Oregon girls soccer team was ranked No. 2 in Division 2, while Madison Edgewood was No. 3, McFarland No. 4 and New Glarus/Belleville No. 5 in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings, which were released Tuesday.

Whitefish Bay was top-ranked in Division 2, just ahead of Oregon.

New Berlin Eisenhower was top-ranked in Division 3, followed by Ashland, Edgewood, McFarland and Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River).

Verona was ranked No. 9 in Division 1. Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels was No. 1.

Lake Mills was No. 8 in Division 4. Racine Prairie School was top-ranked in Division 4.

The poll was released prior to Tuesday night's results.

Girls soccer

Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association

State rankings

(released Tuesday)

Division 1