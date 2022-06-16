Oregon girls soccer successful in first step 'to prove them wrong' at state tourney

MILWAUKEE — The Oregon girls soccer team really didn’t need any additional incentive.

But the Panthers — the top-ranked team both in the state and nationally in the United Soccer Coaches poll — felt slighted after receiving the No. 2 seed in Division 2 for the WIAA state tournament.

Oregon, powered by that extra motivation, scored three first-half goals and rolled to a 5-0 victory over third-seeded Cedarburg in a Division 2 state semifinal Thursday at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park.

Senior forward Zoey Pagels, a UW-Green Bay commit, had a goal and three assists in leading the Panthers (22-0-1) past the Bulldogs (14-7-2) in windy conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s.

“I think it motivates us a lot because we were ranked No. 1 in the state, so we figured we’d be the No. 1 seed,” Pagels said. “But (the coaches) still putting us as the second seed motivates us to show them they were wrong and we have more potential than they think we do.”

Badger West Conference champion Oregon finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in Division 2 and overall in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll and last week rose to No. 1 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

The Panthers — who have outscored teams 148-3 this season, allowed goals in only two matches and are unbeaten except for a 2-2 tie with Verona — weren’t happy about the state tournament seeding.

“I think we definitely got momentum from that,” Oregon senior forward Lauren Janssens said. “Just to prove them wrong because we knew we deserved the (No.) 1 spot. Knowing we got the second one pushed us to play harder.”

Oregon gets its golden opportunity when it meets top-seeded and defending champion Whitefish Bay (21-4-2) in the title match at 11 a.m. Saturday. Whitefish Bay edged fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie 1-0 in the first semifinal.

“It’s going to take our best,” Oregon coach Bobby Nichols said. “They are going to be hungry, but we are very hungry because we have a chip on our shoulder from that non-ranking. We are going to come after them and try to show who the true No. 1 is. That’s our goal.”

Janssens scored the game’s first goal at the 23-minute, 23-second mark.

“I was a little nervous that we started slow,” Nichols said. “But once we got the goal — that we got the ball to go in — that opened us up. That goal was big to crack the net.”

Pagels made a run on the right flank and sent a through-ball to UW-Oshkosh commit Janssens.

Janssens raced in from the left side, broke free behind the Bulldogs’ defense and solidly placed the ball past junior goalkeeper Allie Krier and into the lower-right part of the net.

“Everybody puts attention on Elise (Boyd) and Zoey, and that leaves Lauren right there where she needs to be,” Nichols said. “People don’t give her as much credit as she deserves, but she’s another one of our great forwards.”

Janssens said the first goal was important.

“That’s what we like to do — getting it done as soon as we can,” she said. “It was a good ball by Zoey. (We) have a good connection. … It felt good (to score).”

Pagels then set up junior forward Boyd, a Cleveland State commit, on the Panthers’ second goal. Pagels drew defensive attention and passed the ball into the middle for Boyd, who converted from in front at 29:50.

After assisting on the first two goals, Pagels scored unassisted at 30:34 to increase Oregon’s lead to 3-0.

Freshman forward Addison Werth scored off a header at 61:20. Pagels added another assist on the goal, which gave the Panthers a 4-0 lead.

Junior midfielder Ashley Wolf closed the scoring with an unassisted goal at 75:01.

The Panthers used the wind at their backs to control possession in the first half and outshot the Bulldogs 11-0. Oregon wound up with an 18-3 shot advantage.

Panthers junior midfielder Lily Eisele had a shot from about 15 yards out front that hit the crossbar and deflected over the net in the 15th minute.

Cedarburg, ranked 10th in the final state coaches’ poll, had scored in every game this season until Thursday.

Oregon, making its seventh consecutive state appearance and seventh overall, won titles in 2015 and 2019 and was second in 2016 and 2018.

