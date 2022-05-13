Oregon girls soccer shut out teams for nearly 1,000 minutes. There's some relief the streak ended

OREGON — The Oregon girls soccer team stonewalled the opposition for 954 minutes and 9 seconds, almost 12 full games.

Zero after zero, game after game, marked the scoreboard for foes to start the Panthers’ season.

The streak of 11 consecutive shutouts with a 68-0 scoring difference during that span was the springboard to Oregon’s No. 1 state ranking in Division 2 and for all divisions in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll and No. 12 national ranking in a recent United Soccer Coaches poll.

“There is a lot of trust,” Oregon senior goalkeeper Payton Lang said. “I really trust my backline and those coming off the bench. And the offense, too, plays a role.”

The tight-knit and unbeaten Panthers (13-0-1) have blanked 12 of their first 14 opponents, while permitting less than one shot on goal per game. They have demonstrated offensive firepower while outscoring teams 83-3 entering Friday night’s game against Monroe.

"The offense takes care of the defense at times, too," Panthers coach Bobby Nichols said. "We put so much offensive pressure on teams they can’t attack us. Then we have an all-state goalkeeper, who’s a Division I goalkeeper, and four great defenders."

Senior center-back Lily Frank said the team’s defense, which features UW-Green Bay commit Lang, Frank, senior center-back Ella Wirtz, freshman left-back Summer Steel and senior right-back Emily Mikkelson, a UW-Parkside commit, is organized, works hard and communicates well.

Glendale Nicolet scored with 5:51 remaining in a 4-1 loss to Oregon last week — the first goal Oregon allowed this season. Nichols and assistant Matt Uhlmann wanted to see how the team would respond and were pleased the Panthers answered with a goal only 2 minutes later.

Senior forward Zoey Pagels said Oregon finally giving up a goal was a relief.

“That was a lot of pressure knowing that we had clean slates for that long, although we aren’t wanting goals in the back of the net,” said Pagels, also committed to UW-Green Bay, where former Oregon girls soccer coach Julie Grutzner is coach. “Now it’s reality that we are going to get scored on. We knew it was coming at some point.”

Nichols learned more when Oregon rallied with two goals in the final 2:49 Wednesday night for a 2-2 draw with Verona, ranked eighth in Division 1.

“We have heart,” Nichols said. “I’m glad we got to see that.”

After Verona junior forwards Lilliah Blum and Linsey Trapino scored first-half goals, junior midfielder Aubree Caya got Oregon on the board at the 77:11 mark and Pagels earned the equalizer at 78:43.

“We needed this to fuel the fire that we have to have,” Nichols said. “We need to play more games with this intensity at all times.”

The Panthers’ ability to control possession and apply pressure can cause Lang to have minutes without action around the net. But she likes what she sees.

“Our offense is really selfless,” said Lang, one of the captains with Pagels, Frank and Boyd. “It really doesn’t matter who scores.”

Seven players have scored at least seven goals, led by sophomore forward Katelyn Studebaker (17), Pagels (14), junior forward Elise Boyd (11), freshman forward Addison Werth (nine), sophomore midfielder Delaney Hoelker (eight), Caya (eight) and junior midfielder Ashley Wolfe (seven).

“Typically forwards are a little bit selfish," Nichols said. "They are not.”

Oregon advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament semifinals a year ago while making its sixth consecutive trip since 2015 (there was no season in spring 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

“We have incredible chemistry,” Nichols said. “They get along. They hang around together. They don’t want to leave practice. It’s just a unique group that all have a common goal. They don’t want to be the first (Oregon) team that doesn’t get to state after six consecutive years. That is fueling their fire a little bit.”

With the defense and offense working hand in hand, the national ranking arrived. Pagels said she was shocked, but added: “It’s really exciting if you think about it. To be ranked that high nationally is cool.”

Cool, yes, but it’s not the Panthers’ focus.

“It’s an honor, but it’s not something we are worried about,” said Nichols, whose sons, Ethan and Zach, were soccer standouts at McFarland. “We’d much rather take care of our stuff here. Our goal is always to make sure we get to the sectional final — to try to play ourselves into the state tournament.”

