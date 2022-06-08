Oregon girls soccer rises to No. 1 in the country

The Oregon girls soccer team leaped to No. 1 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches high school rankings, which were released Tuesday.

Oregon (19-0-1) also was No. 1 in the Region III rankings.

In the previous poll in May, the Panthers were No. 12 nationally.

Wando High School (19-1-0) of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, moved up from 24th to second nationally in the current rankings.

Triad High School (25-1-0) of Troy, Illinois, was ranked second in the Region III poll.

Oregon, coached by Bobby Nichols, was ranked No. 1 overall and No. 1 in Division 2 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll entering the postseason.

Top-seeded Oregon defeated 16th-seeded Clinton/Beloit Turner 15-0 on May 31 in a WIAA Division 2 playoff opener, then blanked ninth-seeded Burlington 9-0 Saturday in a regional final.

Oregon is scheduled to host fourth-seeded Waterford in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Other area teams in WIAA sectional semifinal matches Thursday include: fourth-seeded Madison West at top-seeded Waunakee and third-seeded Verona at second-seeded Wales Kettle Moraine in Division 1; second-seeded DeForest at top-seeded Sauk Prairie in Division 2; fourth-seeded Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River) at top-seeded McFarland and third-seeded Evansville at second-seeded Madison Edgewood in Division 3; and third-seeded Lodi at top-seeded Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in Division 4.

