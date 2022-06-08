 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oregon girls soccer rises to No. 1 in the country

Oregon's Lily Frank (15) tackles the ball against Verona's Jenna Albert (6) at Oregon High School in Oregon, Wis., Wednesday, May 11, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

The Oregon girls soccer team leaped to No. 1 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches high school rankings, which were released Tuesday.

Oregon (19-0-1) also was No. 1 in the Region III rankings.

In the previous poll in May, the Panthers were No. 12 nationally.

Wando High School (19-1-0) of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, moved up from 24th to second nationally in the current rankings.

Triad High School (25-1-0) of Troy, Illinois, was ranked second in the Region III poll.

Oregon, coached by Bobby Nichols, was ranked No. 1 overall and No. 1 in Division 2 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll entering the postseason.

Top-seeded Oregon defeated 16th-seeded Clinton/Beloit Turner 15-0 on May 31 in a WIAA Division 2 playoff opener, then blanked ninth-seeded Burlington 9-0 Saturday in a regional final.

Oregon is scheduled to host fourth-seeded Waterford in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Other area teams in WIAA sectional semifinal matches Thursday include: fourth-seeded Madison West at top-seeded Waunakee and third-seeded Verona at second-seeded Wales Kettle Moraine in Division 1; second-seeded DeForest at top-seeded Sauk Prairie in Division 2; fourth-seeded Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River) at top-seeded McFarland and third-seeded Evansville at second-seeded Madison Edgewood in Division 3; and third-seeded Lodi at top-seeded Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in Division 4.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

