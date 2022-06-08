Oregon girls soccer rises to No. 1 in the country

The Oregon girls soccer team leaped to No. 1 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches high school rankings, which were released Tuesday.
Oregon (19-0-1) also was No. 1 in the Region III rankings.
In the previous poll in May, the Panthers were No. 12 nationally.
Wando High School (19-1-0) of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, moved up from 24th to second nationally in the current rankings.
Triad High School (25-1-0) of Troy, Illinois, was ranked second in the Region III poll.
Oregon, coached by Bobby Nichols, was ranked No. 1 overall and No. 1 in Division 2 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll entering the postseason.
Top-seeded Oregon defeated 16th-seeded Clinton/Beloit Turner 15-0 on May 31 in a WIAA Division 2 playoff opener, then blanked ninth-seeded Burlington 9-0 Saturday in a regional final.
Oregon is scheduled to host fourth-seeded Waterford in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Other area teams in WIAA sectional semifinal matches Thursday include: fourth-seeded Madison West at top-seeded Waunakee and third-seeded Verona at second-seeded Wales Kettle Moraine in Division 1; second-seeded DeForest at top-seeded Sauk Prairie in Division 2; fourth-seeded Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River) at top-seeded McFarland and third-seeded Evansville at second-seeded Madison Edgewood in Division 3; and third-seeded Lodi at top-seeded Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in Division 4.
Photos: Day 2 2022 WIAA state track and field championships
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth, center, won the Division 2 110-meter hurdles in 14.90 seconds Saturday.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Aquinas junior Collin Conzemius runs the 100-meter dash Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Conzemius won the event in 11.02 seconds.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Dandvig competes in the Division 1 100-meter dash Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec, center, competes in the Division 1 100-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Mauston's Brie Eckerman, middle, wins the Division 2 100-meter hurdles in 15.63 seconds Saturday.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Menomonie's Jayden Williams competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Pardeeville's Devin Seth competes in the Division 3 boys long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth competes in the Division 2 long jump at the WIAA state meet.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Dodgeland's Adrianne Bader competes in the Division 3 girls discus throw during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Webster's Ava Washburn competes in the Division 3 girls triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Logan's Kalli Knoble competes in the Division 2 girls triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Portage's Hunter Francis competes in the Division 2 boys long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig competes in the Division 1 girls long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Colfax's Jeanette Hydukovich competes in the Division 3 girls discus throw during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Cashton's Jack Schlesner competes in the Division 3 boys high jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison Edgewood senior Caden Thomas cleared 6 feet, 7 inches, in the Division 2 high jump.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland's Miranda Firari competes in the Division 3 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Arcadia's Casidi Pehler competes in the Division 2 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Logan's Zay Boyd competes in the Division 2 boys shot put during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
McFarland's Julia Ackley competes in the Division 2 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Logan's Martell Owens competes in the Division 2 boys shot put during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
McFarland's Julia Ackley reacts after clearing 10 feet, 6 inches on her first attempt in the Division 2 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig prepares to run the Division 1 400-meter dash during the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Waupon's Lydia Aalsma competes in the Division 2 400 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock ran the 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 56.76 seconds Saturday in La Crosse.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 800-meter relay Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Madison Edgewood's Gillian Koning, right, and Nikita Lebbie celebrate their win in the Division 2 800-meter relay Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Monona Grove's Mackenzie Babcock, left, Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen compete in the Division 1 1,600 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock runs to victory in the Division 1 1,600 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Central's Isaac Dauffenbach reacts after finishing the Division 1 boys 400-meter relay at the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier runs in the Division 1 400-meter dash Saturday.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke, left, wins the Division 1 300-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at UW-La Crosse. He also finished second in the 110 hurdles.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe runs the 300-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Madison Edgewood senior Amber Grosse ran the 300-meter hurdles in 46.27 seconds Saturday during the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in La Crosse.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
C-FC's Wesley Pronschinsken competes in the Division 3 3,200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
McDonell's Dan Anderson, center, competes in the Division 3 3,200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aquinas' Collin Conzemius celebrates after the Division 2 200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dodgeland's Miranda Firari competes in the Division 3 200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stevens Point's Roisin Willis competes in the Division 1 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stevens Point's Roisin Willis competes in the Division 1 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wisconsin Dells' Hailey Anchor, left, competes in the Division 2 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
