Oregon girls soccer is ranked No. 1 in the country. Why is it the No. 2 seed at state?

The Oregon girls soccer team last week rose to the No. 1 spot nationally in the United Soccer Coaches rankings.

The Panthers also entered the postseason maintaining their top ranking overall in the state and in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.

But when the state tournament seeding meeting was completed Sunday, Oregon (21-0-1) was the second seed in Division 2 after the coaches' vote.

It was evident the polls weren’t germane.

Whitefish Bay (20-4-2) received the No. 1 seed in Division 2 and will play fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie (16-6-1) at 11 a.m. Thursday in the first semifinal at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

Oregon will meet third-seeded Cedarburg (14-6-2) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the other semifinal. The winners of the two semifinal matches meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Division 2 championship.

Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said the four Division 2 teams and four Division 1 teams that qualified for the state tournament each had a representative on the call. Coaches were permitted 3 minutes to make their case for their respective team.

All eight coaches voted on the seeds for the Division 1 teams, then the eight coaches voted on the seeds for Division 2, he said. The coaches ranked all four teams in the opposite division and the three remaining teams in their division, Kornish said.

Factors considered were head-to-head results, common opponents and strength of schedule. State, regional and national rankings weren’t taken into consideration, Kornish said.

“Personally, the way things played out surprised me a bit, but at this stage we are all very talented teams,” Kornish said. “We all recognize that the winner will have to beat two really strong opponents any way this goes down.”

Oregon coach Bobby Nichols preferred not to comment about how the seedings turned out.

Kornish said the coaches can mention whatever they would like during their time to talk, but more weight is put on tangible items, such as strength of schedule. He added that state rankings usually are taken with a grain of salt because of inconsistencies with how many coaches vote each week.

Oregon figured to be a chief contender for the top seed with Whitefish Bay, which was ranked third in the final regular-season state coaches’ poll.

Sauk Prairie, which lost twice to Badger Conference opponent Oregon and once to Whitefish Bay during the season, was under consideration for the third or fourth seed. Sauk Prairie was ranked ninth and Cedarburg 10th in the final regular-season poll.

Kornish said Sauk Prairie and Cedarburg initially tied in points and Cedarburg received the third seed after a tiebreaker vote was held between the six schools not involved, while Oregon appealed receiving the second seed but didn’t win its appeal.

“There’s not a lot of stock given to rankings, just in general,” Kornish said. “They’re really tough to be accurate, to be honest with you. We understand there’s so many high schools and so many games being played, even within our own state, I think there’s a great number of inconsistencies in those rankings.

“So strength of schedule is weighted really heavily. Common opponents are weighted really heavily, even more so than rankings, and I think that’s where some of these other teams were seeing some things that maybe didn’t align with what we were seeing, or what our initial thoughts were.

“With that being said, I think we got the matchup we thought we were going to have the whole time with Whitefish Bay, so it’s one that our girls are very much prepared for and eager to take on.”

In Division 1, Muskego (16-1-3) received the top seed and will meet fourth-seeded De Pere (21-2-3) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in one semifinal. Second-seeded Waunakee (21-1-2) will face third-seeded Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (19-2-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Waunakee coach Ben Voss said many coaches look at strength of schedule and the foes a team defeated. Voss said he believed the Division 1 seedings were fair but couldn’t speak for Division 2.

The Division 3 and 4 pairings also were set Sunday using the same voting format.

Defending Division 3 state champion McFarland (19-2-1), coached by T.J. DiPrizio, received the second seed and will play third-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (17-2-7) in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday. Top-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower (20-2-1) will meet fourth-seeded Minocqua Lakeland (15-2-3) at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Division 4 has top-seeded Kiel (22-0-2) playing fourth-seeded The Prairie School (12-5-3) in a semifinal at 11 a.m. Friday and second-seeded Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (13-5-2) meeting third-seeded Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (22-0-0) at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Lee Sports Wisconsin reporter Sean Davis also contributed to this report.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.