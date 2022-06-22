Oregon girls soccer finishes with No. 1 national ranking

The Oregon girls soccer team won the WIAA Division 2 state championship Saturday in Milwaukee.

When the final United Soccer Coaches poll came out this week, the Panthers maintained their spot as the No. 1 team in the nation.

Oregon (23-0-1), coached by Bobby Nichols, finished top-ranked nationally, ahead of second-ranked Wando High School (19-1-0) of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and third-ranked Grandview High School (17-1-2) of Aurora, Colo., according to the poll, which was released Tuesday.

Oregon was top-ranked in Region III, finishing ahead of second-ranked Triad High School (25-1-0) of Troy, Ill., and third-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes Community High School (22-0-0) of Grimes, Iowa.

Oregon jumped to No. 1 in the national poll for girls high school spring soccer two weeks ago, after being No. 12 in May.

The Panthers finished the regular season top-ranked in Division 2 and overall (including all four divisions) in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.

Oregon defeated Cedarburg 5-0 in a Division 2 state semifinal last Thursday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, then defeated Whitefish Bay 1-0 in the Division 2 state championship Saturday.

In Division 2, Whitefish Bay entered the state tournament as the top seed, Oregon as the second seed, Cedarburg third and Sauk Prairie fourth, based on a coaches’ seeding meeting.

Oregon's Katelyn Studebaker scored the only goal in the title match at the 62-minute, 44-second mark.

Oregon was unbeaten except for a 2-2 tie with Verona during the regular season.

