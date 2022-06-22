Oregon girls soccer finishes with No. 1 national ranking

Oregon's Rose Anderson and Whitefish Bay Grasyn Dunsirn, left, compete for a header during the second half of Oregon’s 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Oregon’s Elise Boyd and Whitefish Bay’s Emma Addeo compete for the ball during the second half of Oregon’s 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
The Oregon girls soccer team won the WIAA Division 2 state championship Saturday in Milwaukee.
When the final United Soccer Coaches poll came out this week, the Panthers maintained their spot as the No. 1 team in the nation.
Oregon (23-0-1), coached by Bobby Nichols, finished top-ranked nationally, ahead of second-ranked Wando High School (19-1-0) of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and third-ranked Grandview High School (17-1-2) of Aurora, Colo., according to the poll, which was released Tuesday.
The junior forward's pair of goals was more than enough to lift the Warriors, who kept third-seeded Kettle Moraine without a shot on goal to punch their ticket back to state for the first time since 2019.
