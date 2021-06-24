Oregon drops overtime decision in WIAA Division 2 girls soccer state semifinal

MILWAUKEE – After more than 4 hours, 30 minutes of stops and starts, the Oregon girls soccer team was left to consider the finality of the moment.
The Panthers’ season was over – earlier than they anticipated.
Green Bay Notre Dame senior forward Georgia Gregoire scored in the first 10-minute overtime – at the 99-minute, 26-second mark. That goal proved decisive after the second overtime was played during the Tritons’ 2-1 victory over Oregon in a lightning-delayed WIAA Division 2 state tournament semifinal Thursday at Uihlein Soccer Park’s Pat Jones Field.
Notre Dame junior midfielder Maggie Thillman passed to the right wing to sophomore forward Mia Lemkuil, who crossed the ball into the middle. Gregoire turned a defender and converted from 8 yards.
Third-seeded and fourth-ranked Notre Dame (17-2-1) advanced to Division 2 title game scheduled for Thursday night against top-seeded and top-ranked Whitefish Bay, which defeated fourth-seeded and eighth-ranked Sauk Prairie 4-1 in the other semifinal. Second-seeded Oregon, fourth-ranked in the state coaches’ poll, finished 13-2-0.
Thillman opened the scoring, making clever moves to evade two Oregon defenders and scoring from 12 yards at 35:49.
The Panthers controlled possession in the second half. They recorded the equalizer at 59:49 on senior midfielder Jenna Bennett’s goal. Senior forward Jaelyn Nedelcoff, an Augsburg University (Minnesota) commit, broke in on the right wing and crossed the ball to her left to Viterbo University commit Bennett, who blasted a shot from 8 yards in front.
Shortly after that, the threatening skies finally let loose and a driving rainstorm ensued for the next 20 minutes of play. The match then was stopped at 80:57 for a weather delay due to lightning.
After a 30-minute delay, the teams completed regulation time tied at 1-1. But more lightning was in the area, leading to a lengthy second weather delay, prior to overtime’s start.
The Panthers had 18 shots, nine on goal, and 12 corner kicks and the Tritons had six shots, all on goal, and one corner kick when play was stopped after 90 minutes of regulation time. Oregon finished with 19 shots and Notre Dame 10.
Oregon made its sixth consecutive state appearance (the 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Oregon was the Division 2 champion in 2019, the last time the tournament was played.
The Tritons, which qualified for their 13th state appearance, made their third consecutive trip. They won the 2018 title and have been second four times (three in Division 2 and once in Divisions 3).
This story will be updated.