Oregon drops overtime decision in WIAA Division 2 girls soccer state semifinal

MILWAUKEE – After more than 4 hours, 30 minutes of stops and starts, the Oregon girls soccer team was left to consider the finality of the moment.

The Panthers’ season was over – earlier than they anticipated.

Green Bay Notre Dame senior forward Georgia Gregoire scored in the first 10-minute overtime – at the 99-minute, 26-second mark. That goal proved decisive after the second overtime was played during the Tritons’ 2-1 victory over Oregon in a lightning-delayed WIAA Division 2 state tournament semifinal Thursday at Uihlein Soccer Park’s Pat Jones Field.

Notre Dame junior midfielder Maggie Thillman passed to the right wing to sophomore forward Mia Lemkuil, who crossed the ball into the middle. Gregoire turned a defender and converted from 8 yards.

Third-seeded and fourth-ranked Notre Dame (17-2-1) advanced to Division 2 title game scheduled for Thursday night against top-seeded and top-ranked Whitefish Bay, which defeated fourth-seeded and eighth-ranked Sauk Prairie 4-1 in the other semifinal. Second-seeded Oregon, fourth-ranked in the state coaches’ poll, finished 13-2-0.

Thillman opened the scoring, making clever moves to evade two Oregon defenders and scoring from 12 yards at 35:49.