Oregon drops overtime decision in WIAA Division 2 girls soccer semifinal

“It was a good goal,” Nichols said. “We were there, but for whatever reason, we couldn’t put it in the back of the net. Some days, the better team doesn’t win, and I still feel we were the better team. We just couldn’t put a ball in the net.”

Shortly after Oregon’s tying goal, the threatening skies finally let loose and a driving rainstorm ensued for the next 20 minutes of play. The match then was stopped at 80:57 for a weather delay due to lightning.

After a 30-minute delay, the teams completed regulation time tied at 1-1. But more lightning was in the area, leading to a lengthy second weather delay, prior to overtime’s start.

“It was definitely difficult to stay motivated, just with the start and stop,” Nedelcoff said. “But no matter what, we came out and wanted to win. It didn’t go our way. It didn’t go the plan we wanted, necessarily. But I’m so happy to be part of this program. … It’s definitely unexpected. We were pretty confident.”

Said Bennett: “It’s just unfortunate that the break happened, because we had so much momentum. And after sitting around for a few hours, it didn’t help anyone.”