Oregon drops overtime decision in WIAA Division 2 girls soccer semifinal

MILWAUKEE – After rain, lightning and more than 4 hours, 30 minutes of stops and starts, the Oregon girls soccer team was left to consider the finality of the moment.
The Panthers’ season was over – earlier than they anticipated.
Green Bay Notre Dame senior forward Georgia Gregoire scored in the first 10-minute overtime – at the 99-minute, 26-second mark.
That goal proved decisive after the second 10-minute overtime was played during the Tritons’ 2-1 victory over Oregon in a lightning-delayed WIAA Division 2 state semifinal Thursday at Uihlein Soccer Park’s Pat Jones Field.
“I’m sad that we went out that way,” Oregon senior midfielder Jenna Bennett said. “After being the returning state champs, I was hoping to make it back. But we had a good season. We won conference. we got to state, we broke the (school) record for most goals scored, so I can’t be upset with that.”
Notre Dame junior midfielder Maggie Thillman passed to the right wing to sophomore forward Mia Lemkuil, who crossed the ball into the middle. Gregoire turned a defender and converted from 8 yards.
“The first half wasn’t the image we wanted to paint,” Oregon senior forward Jaelyn Nedelcoff said. “So, the second half, we came out strong. Unfortunately, with the rain delays, it didn’t go the way we wanted.”
Third-seeded and third-ranked Notre Dame (17-2-1) advanced to the Division 2 title game scheduled for Thursday night against top-seeded and top-ranked Whitefish Bay, which defeated fourth-seeded and eighth-ranked Sauk Prairie 4-1 in the other semifinal.
Second-seeded and fourth-ranked Oregon, the Badger South Conference champion, finished 13-2-0. The Panthers won the 2019 Division 2 state title. The 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I thought we were putting them under, then the rain delay hurt us,” Oregon coach Bobby Nichols said. “I thought if we would have gone to overtime right at that point, we had them. We should have had a PK (penalty kick) called for us right at the end (with 44 seconds left in regulation), but it wasn’t called. We had the momentum, then the rain delay killed us. It took the momentum right away.”
Thillman opened the scoring, making clever moves to evade two Oregon defenders and scoring from 12 yards at 35:49.
The Panthers then controlled possession in the second half.
They recorded the equalizer at 59:49 on Bennett’s goal. Nedelcoff, an Augsburg University (Minnesota) commit, broke in on the right wing and crossed the ball to her left to Viterbo University commit Bennett, who blasted a shot from 8 yards in front.
“It was a good goal,” Nichols said. “We were there, but for whatever reason, we couldn’t put it in the back of the net. Some days, the better team doesn’t win, and I still feel we were the better team. We just couldn’t put a ball in the net.”
Shortly after Oregon’s tying goal, the threatening skies finally let loose and a driving rainstorm ensued for the next 20 minutes of play. The match then was stopped at 80:57 for a weather delay due to lightning.
After a 30-minute delay, the teams completed regulation time tied at 1-1. But more lightning was in the area, leading to a lengthy second weather delay, prior to overtime’s start.
“It was definitely difficult to stay motivated, just with the start and stop,” Nedelcoff said. “But no matter what, we came out and wanted to win. It didn’t go our way. It didn’t go the plan we wanted, necessarily. But I’m so happy to be part of this program. … It’s definitely unexpected. We were pretty confident.”
Said Bennett: “It’s just unfortunate that the break happened, because we had so much momentum. And after sitting around for a few hours, it didn’t help anyone.”
Nichols, Nedelcoff and Bennett, the player who went down in the box late in regulation and said she was tripped, all said they thought a penalty kick should have been awarded. Bennett, however, said she didn’t anticipate that call being made at that stage of the match.
“That was pretty much the last chance we had before we had to go inside,” Bennett said.
The Panthers had 18 shots, nine on goal, and 12 corner kicks and the Tritons had six shots, all on goal, and one corner kick when play was stopped after 90 minutes of regulation time.
Oregon finished with 19 shots and Notre Dame 10.
Oregon made its sixth consecutive state appearance (taking into account the 2020 season wasn’t played).
“Our goal is to play in the sectional final every year,” Nichols said. “That’s where we should be. Every year, we know that we should be contending to come to state. That is the goal we have set.”