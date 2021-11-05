Oregon boys soccer shuts out River Falls, punches ticket to WIAA state championship

Oregon boys soccer is returning to the WIAA state title game for the first time since 2018.
The Panthers got two first-half goals from Carter Uhlmann and Christian Wirtz to defeat 4-seed River Falls 2-0 in the Division 2 boys soccer state semifinals Friday evening at Uihlein Park, Milwaukee.
The Badger West Conference champions, who went undefeated at 20-0-3, will play Saturday at 7 p.m. against the winner of Whitefish Bay vs. Brookfield Central at Uihlein Park, with hopes of winning their fourth state title in the program's history.
Uhlmann scored the game’s first goal in the 23rd minute when he beat River Falls goalie Remy Espanet on a shot to the inside post off a cross from Eli Lehmann. Wirtz added the insurance 14 minutes later on a through ball from Alex Rodriguez.
Panthers goalkeeper Casey Farrar stopped all three shots he faced in net, while the Panthers dominated the Wildcats in total shots 19-9. Mason Diercks had a game-high four shots and two on goal. Oregon also had 10 corner kicks.