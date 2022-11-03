Oregon boys soccer shows 'full heart' to clinch return to state championship game

MILWAUKEE — Waukesha West wasn’t the only enemy the Oregon boys soccer team had to face in the second half of Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 state semifinal.

After using the strong northerly winds to their benefit the first 40 minutes, the second-seeded Panthers needed to combat the steady gusts and the surging Wolverines in the second stanza.

Oregon did just that despite seeing a three-goal halftime deficit trimmed to one, holding off Waukesha West 3-2 to advance to a second straight Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park.

“I think we’re all very proud of each other and it definitely was a grind,” Oregon senior Noah Malcook said. “The whole second half of that game, it was just full heart. I’m just proud of my team for giving 110% the whole time because in the second half it got close, but we stood our place.”

Said coach Chris Mitchell: “To take care of business just means a ton. The boys continue to step up their games in new ways."

The reigning Division 2 champion Panthers (22-2-2) advance to face top-seeded Whitefish Bay (19-1-4) in the state championship at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Blue Dukes rolled past Pulaski 4-2 in Thursday’s semifinal.

The win looked well in hand as Oregon carried a 3-0 lead into halftime, a memo Waukesha West (12-5-3) didn’t get. Switching to have the wind at its back, Waukesha West scored just 1 minute, 15 seconds into the second half as Riley Lampe chipped Oregon goalkeeper Jack Kreckman off a long punt from goalie Dominic Hill to cut the lead to 3-1.

Lampe later helped pull Waukesha West within a goal as Gavin Kreitmeir fired his pass into the bottom right corner with 70:17 played to set up a tense final 10 minutes.

“I think the most important thing is for the team to keep its head up and still understand a lots at stake; stay composed and together,” Kreckman said.

Waukesha West nearly equalized late as Oregon, which committed 21 fouls, set up Waukesha West from 30 yards out with just under 2 minutes to play. But the composure kicked in.

Junior Chase Frea proceeded to fire a shot that appeared to have eyes for the upper left corner, but Kreckman made a diving save to prevent any chance at a potential game-tying goal and the Panthers saw out the remaining time to seal the win.

“Honestly I’m not positive (it was going in), but I knew the wind was blowing it in and I didn’t want to take any chances,” Kreckman said. “I figured I’d make the save and find out afterwards.”

Mitchell praised his team’s improved ball control after the Wolverines’ second goal.

“We have a lot of experienced guys on our teams, and I felt like they kind of took charge and knew what they needed to do for us to come out on top of that game,” he said.

Those experienced players took over early as Oregon seized control within the first half. With the wind at its back, Oregon wasted little time finding the back of the net, scoring twice in just under two minutes during the first half.

After coming close on a number of chances previously, Malcook broke the deadlock in the 16th minute. Racing onto the end of a curled in through ball from Daniel Compton, the senior forward beat Hill to the ball and poked it under the Wolverines' netminder for a 1-0 lead with 15:36 played.

Just over 90 seconds later, the Panthers doubled their lead as Waukesha West’s Alfonso Mendez flicked in an own goal off a corner kick from Anthony Elert for a 2-0 lead at 17:15.

“It would have been nice to have the wind at our back, which we got, just so we could start out the game strong and try to catch them on their heels which is what we did,” Malcook said.

“It doesn’t surprise me. When the games are big, he shows up big,” Mitchell said of Malcook.

Sophomore Kellen Diercks capped off the Panthers’ scoring with 36:37 played as he poked home a loose ball after Hill couldn’t fully squeeze another Elert corner kick, giving the Panthers enough to play for a second straight gold ball and the program’s fifth title total.

It will be a familiar foe after Oregon topped Whitefish Bay 3-1 in last year’s Division 2 state title game.

“I think we’re both definitely looking forward to the rematch and whoever takes it, takes it. I’m looking forward to the competition,” Malcook said of the rematch with the Blue Dukes.