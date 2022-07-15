Oregon All-Stars to bring championship state of mind to close their prep careers

OREGON — Having both boys and girls, high school soccer teams at one school win a state championship isn’t a regular occurrence.

Unless you’re playing for Oregon High School.

Payton Lang, Alex Rodriguez and Eli Lehmann were all freshmen when the Panthers did just that, winning two WIAA Division 2 state championships, during the 2018-19 school year. Three years later, as seniors, they starred in unbeaten seasons en route to two more gold balls.

“We witnessed that and that was cool,” Lehmann said. “Then to do it as a senior, to relive it and be a part of it was super cool.”

Now the Panthers trio will wrap up their prep careers closer to home with the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-Star games at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday in Madison. The girls kick off at 11:30 a.m. while the boys will start at 2:30 p.m.

“It is a nice field," Lang, who is a UW-Green bay commit, said. "I’ve practiced on it before, but I’ve never played a game on it. I’ve seen some games on it. I’m really excited to get to play on it.”

But how each player got to this point was remarkable.

Both teams clinched Badger West Conference titles before their postseason roads ended with victories over Whitefish Bay. The boys (22-0-3) won 3-1 for their Division 2 state title. The girls (23-0-1) won 1-0 for their Division 2 state championship.

“I thought this season was really fun because we had a really good connection,” Lang said. “I think that’s what brought all our success with winning state, going undefeated on the season and then also being No. 1 in the nation. I think through all that it was the bond we created. That was the baseline of our success.”

Said Lehmann: “I was the manager actually. I was there for most of the games. I was there for the state game. It was super cool because I played in the fall and I got to be on the bench and feel all the excitement in the spring. It was super cool. They were unreal.”

The girls ascended to No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches' national rankings and gave up just three goals all season. Nicolet scored once in a 4-1 loss to the Panthers on May 6 and seven days later Verona scored twice in a 2-2 tie. In all other games the Panthers were in control.

“I remember them just killing teams every time I’d go,” Rodriguez said.

Lang, who is the Panthers’ goalkeeper, didn’t give up a goal against a league team and felt like there wasn’t much competition during the regular season.

“I would say in our conference games, there were a couple (talented) kids on each team, but they didn’t have a complete team like we did,” Lang said. “That’s why we dominated most of those games. It definitely got harder in the playoffs, towards the end of the playoffs and into the state tournament.”

While teammates for their entire careers, Lehmann and Rodriguez will play opposite one another on Saturday.

“I think it will be fun. In college we’ll play against one another, too,” Rodriguez said. Rodriguez will suit up for UW-Platteville while Lehmann will play for Luther College.

Oregon was the gold standard during the fall and spring seasons, and they'll represent a talented Madison area as talent around the state descends on the capital city.

“I think it will be a good challenge and a good taste of what college soccer will be like,” Rodriguez said. “It will definitely hit me. It will be weird to play with some of those guys you didn’t like during the season. … It will be fun.”

Not only will Lehmann play against his teammate, but he will be coached by Whitefish Bay's Rob Dubinski. The same coach who led the Blue Dukes to the state finals in both boys and girls. Lehmann will also play with two Blue Dukes in Mitchell Dryden and Ben Grimm.

“It’s a little awkward. Both of their star players we played against are on my team,” Lehmann said. “That will be a little bit interesting.

“Playing against them was super scary, but I feel like playing with them will be super fun."

Lang again will put her gloves to the test alongside different teammates from the Madison area and statewide in something she hopes prepares her for Green Bay.

“I think it’s really exciting,” Lang said. “I can’t wait to see some of the girls I haven’t seen play before and obviously play with some of the people I’ve played against. I think it will be really fun. It’s a good experience. I think it will be a good experience for my next step in soccer.”

You can find full rosters here.