One goal to go: Dominant defense, McKenna Nachreiner's brace sends Waunakee girls soccer to state

WAUNAKEE — All season long, a strong defensive effort has been the recipe for success for the Waunakee high school girls soccer team.

It’s exactly what coach Ben Voss and his staff preach, and what the Warriors have bought into.

“We have a lot of athleticism and a lot of girls that (fit) what we teach defensively, as far as being aggressive, making a play on the ball and trying to get there first,” he said. “We really try to press and jump the ball, and there’s been consistency, not just in this game or the (playoff) run, it’s been all season.”

That formula cooked up another positive result Saturday as the top-seeded Warriors held No. 3 Wales Kettle Moraine without a shot on goal and rode a two-goal performance from McKenna Nachreiner for a 2-0 victory in the WIAA Division 1 sectional final at Warrior Pitch to head back to state for the first time since 2019.

Waunakee will meet either De Pere, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels or Muskego in Thursday’s state semifinals at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. State seeding is expected to be released Sunday.

A trip back to state was on the minds of the players all season long, according to Nachreiner, and the junior forward set the Warriors (21-1-2) on their way early in the opening half. Junior Faith Ellickson got the action started as she picked up a ball on the right side of the Lasers’ 18-yard box.

She fired a right-footed cross to the opposite side of the box, and after Kettle Moraine’s Mia Wille misplayed the ball, it fell right to Nachreiner. She did the rest, trapping the ball before wiggling free and unloading a pinpoint shot into the far right corner for a 1-0 lead with just 9 minutes, 48 seconds played.

“Kenna made a fantastic play on the ball to bring it down, calm it down and then a nice calm finish,” Voss said.

Nachreiner said the opening score “was a lot of relief,” but the Warriors “knew we had to keep working hard and ‘keep our foot on the gas,’ like we like to say.”

“Just keep bringing it to them,” she added.

Waunakee had the lion’s share of the chances the remainder of the first half and ultimately doubled the lead just before the hour mark. Again, Nachreiner found the back of the net, and again it was off a misplayed ball.

After the Lasers failed to clear a ball over the top, it fell to Nachreiner on the edge of the 18-yard box and she did the rest, dribbling toward the middle of the box before slotting home a left-footed shot past Lasers goalkeeper Erika Panella.

“Just a great run out wide, collected it, cut central and then just a great finish. Not a big powerful play, but both of them were great placement,” Voss said.

That second tally was more than enough cushion for the Warriors, who stymied a Kettle Moraine offense that averages three goals per game without a shot on goal. That’s not to say the Lasers (12-6-1) didn’t have their chances.

Just after the midway point of the first half, Waunakee conceded a corner kick and Kettle Moraine nearly cashed in. After an initial save, the Warriors blocked a pair of chances off the rebound and were able to clear the loose ball, putting the kibosh on the Lasers' only true look of the game.

“We don’t really think about that, we just play,” Voss said of the team’s consistent defense. “We play as hard as we do in the first minute as we do in the 80, and that’s kind of been our team’s motto all year. ‘Just play hard until the final whistle.’”

Added senior Jordyn Jarvi: “We always have a routine and everyone knows the role they need to step into, which really helps. No matter what we’re defending, everyone knows their role on the team and what they’re supposed to do.”

The shutout is the Warriors’ 20th this season and it stretches their unbeaten streak to 19 games, including 17 straight wins. It also checks off the third goal Waunakee set in the beginning of the season, including Badger East Conference and regional titles.

“We’ve got a fourth goal to complete next weekend. We’re excited to get that four goal,” said Loyola Chicago commit Ava Bryan.

Kettle Moraine;0;0;—;0

Waunakee;1;1;—;2

First half: W — Nachreiner (Ellickson), 9:48.

Second half: W — Nachreiner, 58:44.

Saves: KM (Panella) 1, W (Whyte) 0.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.