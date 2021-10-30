Nichols scores twice to help McFarland beat Evansville for boys' soccer sectional title

MCFARLAND — McFarland High School’s senior class will graduate a perfect 4-for-4 in state tournament appearances.
The sixth-seeded Spartans will look to add a second gold ball to school collection after Saturday's 3-0 victory over top-seeded Evansville in a WIAA Division 3 boys' soccer sectional final. They’ll look to make it two in a year after they walked off the field as Division 2 champions just 5 1/2 months ago during the COVID-created alternate fall season.
"Zach Nichols, Matt Schutt and Kyle Connor have been on varsity four years, and they've taken the team to state every time," said Brett Ogorzalek, who co-coaches McFarland with Aaron Ziegler. "And it's only the fifth time the program has ever gone."
"People dream of being able to go once, so to be able to go four times is a blessing," said Nichols, a NCAA Division I Missouri-Kansas City commit who scored two goals and an assist Saturday.
There weren’t any surprises between the Rock Valley Conference rivals Saturday after they split two regular-season matchups. And Evansville's defense knew it had to keep constant tabs on Nichols, a first-team all-state selection last season, after four years of playing against him.
But the McFarland senior forward was too much. Nichols' first shot was saved by Evansville senior Maxwell Gribble, but his second found its mark. Karan Tara sent a deep cross toward Nichols, who jumped up to head it, settled it in front of an Evansville defender, turned to his left foot and buried it in the net to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead 11 minutes, 39 seconds into the game.
"He hit a beautiful shot to the near post. He's a special player and a special individual," Ogorzalek said. "He's just one of the smartest, skilled, talented and hardworking players we've ever seen. His abilities on the field are unparalleled, and his leadership and everything he brings to the team in the locker room, during training and on bus rides is just as good. Character-wise, there's nobody better. He's a coach's dream."
Evansville nearly pulled even in the 13th minute when Spencer Espinosa curled an 18-yard free kick toward goal before Schutt, the McFarland goalie, sprung to his left to deflect it out for a corner kick. Schutt and the Spartans defense held firm until Nichols used his physicality to create another goal.
He shielded off an Evansville defender, received a pass, turned and found Mason Brown in front of the goal. The junior received Nichols’ pass and scored to stretch the lead to 2-0 at 30:57.
"Mason was playing defense to start the game because we just kind of wanted to lock down the defense," Ogorzalek said. "But then we moved Mason to offense. We were hoping to force their defense to be more honest on Zach, so they couldn't have three or four guys defending Zach. And Mason brings so much to the offense."
The Spartans took a 2-0 lead into halftime and gave up limited chances over the final 40 minutes. They added an insurance goal in the 61st minute, when Nichols buried a penalty kick into the left side of the goal.
Schutt made several saves over the final 19 minutes, including on a 74th-minute free kick and a 78th-minute shot, and the Spartans were celebrating their fourth straight sectional title.
"We kind of know what to expect," Nichols said about McFarland's big-game experience. "A bunch of us were here last year, so we know what it feels like to play under pressure, stay composed under pressure. I think that's to our advantage."
The senior class, which includes Connor, Nichols, Schutt, Tara, Riley Turner, Cole Weaver and Matthew Miller, has accomplished a lot, but there's still some business to settle. They’ve been working at it for years, finishing as the Division 3 state runner-up in 2018 and 2019 before their 2020 fall season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. They responded emphatically, going 13-0-1 in the spring to win the first state title in program history.
But they would like to do it again in the fall with a full slate of teams participating — and at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, which was the site of their 2-1 state-championship loss to Shorewood in 2019 and 3-1 final loss to Milwaukee Pius in 2018.
"That's one of the things you love about high school soccer: it's a new team every year," Ogorzalek said. "We lost five really big-time starters from last year, two guys who were all-state, so it's a new team."
This season's team also handled its fair share of adversity. The Spartans dealt with injuries, including to Nichols, who missed much of the season. They struggled to string together wins, managing just one two-game winning streak before the six-game one they’re on.
The Spartans, with Nichols in the fold, weren't a regular No. 6 seed following an 8-6-2 regular season. They opened the playoffs with a 4-2 win over No. 11 West Salem, then beat No. 3 Belleville/New Glarus 1-0 in a shootout and claimed a 2-1 win over No. 2 Mount Horeb. That set up a rematch with top-seeded Evansville, which beat McFarland for the Rock Valley Conference regular-season title and was outscoring its opponents 10-1 during the postseason.
McFarland won the season series Saturday, notching its fifth shutout of the season to advance to state, which will be held Nov. 4-6 in Milwaukee. The Spartans are a combined 4-3 in their first four state trips. They need two more wins to bring home their second state title this calendar year and leave the seniors with a special conclusion to their four-year story.
"It's definitely going to be tough," Nichols said. "But we'll give it our all. I'm excited."