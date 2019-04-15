The Middleton girls soccer team remained top-ranked in Division 1 and second-ranked overall in the state, according to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly state rankings.
Waunakee moved into the No. 10 spot in Division 1.
Oregon remained second in Division 2 behind top-ranked Whitefish Bay, which is the state’s No. 1 team in the overall rankings.
Madison Edgewood was fourth in Division 3, Belleville/New Glarus fifth and McFarland eighth. Green Bay Notre Dame was No. 1 in Division 3.
Columbus cracked the top 10 in Division 4, ranked ninth. Kenosha St. Joseph is No. 1 in Division 4.
GIRLS SOCCER
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
OVERALL
1, Whitefish Bay (1); 2, Middleton (2); 3, Brookfield Central (NR); 4, Hartland Arrowhead (NR); 5, Green Bay Notre Dame (5).
DIVISION 1
1, Middleton 2-0 (1); 2, Brookfield Central 3-0-1 (3); 3, Hartland Arrowhead 3-0 (5); 4, Wales Kettle Moraine 3-0 (7); 5, Kimberly 3-0 (2); 6, Schofield D.C. Everest 3-0-1 (4); 7, Bay Port 2-1 (6); 8, Kenosha Bradford 7-1 (8); 9, Appleton North 4-0 (UR);10, Waunakee 3-0 (UR).
DIVISION 2
1, Whitefish Bay 3-0 (1); 2; Oregon 2-0 (2); 3, Waukesha West 2-1-1 (3); 4, New Berlin Eisenhower 3-1-1 (4); 5, Union Grove 6-0-1 (5); 6, River Falls 3-2 (7); 7, Cedarburg 3-2-1 (8); 8, Green Bay Southwest 3-0-1 (9); 9, Pewaukee 3-2 (10); 10, Brookfield East 0-3 (6).
DIVISION 3
1, Green Bay Notre Dame 3-0-0 (1); 2, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 6-1-0 (2); 3, Grafton 5-1-0 (3); 4, Madison Edgewood 4-1-1 (4); 5, Belleville/New Glarus 7-1-0 (5); 6, Winneconne 4-0-0 (6); 7, Rice Lake 4-0-0 (7); 8, McFarland 4-0-0 (8); 9, Shorewood 4-0-0 (9); 10, New Berlin West 5-2-0 (10).
DIVISION 4
1, Kenosha St Joseph 4-2 (1); 2, Cedar Grove-Belgium 3-1 (2); 3, Racine St. Catherine’s 3-3-1 (3); 4, Brookfield Academy 1-0-1 (4); 5, Oostburg 2-0 (5); 6, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 2-2 (6); 7, La Crosse Aquinas 2-2 (7); 8, Neenah St. Mary 2-1 (8); 9, Columbus 5-0 (NR); 10, Hustisford/Dodgeland 2-0 (9).