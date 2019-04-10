Try 3 months for $3
The Middleton girls soccer team was ranked second overall and Oregon fourth in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly state rankings.

Whitefish Bay was the top overall team.

Middleton was ranked No. 1 and Sun Prairie No. 9 in Division 1.

Oregon was second in Division 2, behind Whitefish Bay.

Madison Edgewood was fourth in Division 3, Belleville/New Glarus fifth and McFarland eighth. Green Bay Notre Dame was top-ranked in Division 3.

Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld was 10th in Division 4. Kenosha St. Joseph was No. 1 in Division 4.

GIRLS SOCCER

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

OVERALL

1, Whitefish Bay (3); 2, Middleton (NR); 3, Kimberly (NR); 4, Oregon (NR); 5, Green Bay Notre Dame (5).

DIVISION 1

1, Middleton (10); 2, Kimberly (NR); 3, Brookfield Central (7); 4, Schofield D.C. Everest (6); 5, Hartland Arrowhead (8); 6, Bay Port (1); 7, Wales Kettle Moraine (9); 8, Kenosha Bradford (NR); 9, Sun Prairie (3); 10, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (5).

DIVISION 2

1, Whitefish Bay (1); 2, Oregon (2); 3, Waukesha West (3); 4, New Berlin Eisenhower (5); 5, Union Grove (NR); 6, Brookfield East (4); 7, River Falls (7); 8, Cedarburg (NR); 9, Green Bay Southwest (NR); 10, Pewaukee (9).

DIVISION 3

1, Green Bay Notre Dame (1); 2, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (2); 3, Grafton (4); 4, Madison Edgewood (3); 5, Belleville/New Glarus (5); 6, Winneconne (9); 7, Rice Lake (7); 8, McFarland (NR); 9, Shorewood (NR); 10, New Berlin West (NR).

DIVISION 4

1, Kenosha St. Joseph (NR); 2, Cedar Grove-Belgium (2); 3, Racine St. Catherine’s (4); 4, Brookfield Academy (NR); 5, Oostburg (1); 6, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (NR); 7, La Crosse Aquinas (6); 8, Neenah St. Mary (7); 9, Hustisford/Dodgeland (9); 10, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld (5).

