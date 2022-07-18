 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meet the State Journal's 2022 girls soccer All-Area team

From the Meet the State Journal's 2022 spring All-Area girls teams, players and coaches of the year series
Zoey Pagels

Oregon's Zoey Pagels, right, and Whitefish Bay's Maria Helf compete for a header during Oregon’s 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win June 18, 2022, at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin State Journal 2022 All-Area girls soccer team 

Player of the year

Zoey Pagels, sr., Oregon — The 5-foot-7 Pagels, a forward, helped lead the Oregon girls soccer team to the WIAA Division 2 state championship. The UW-Green Bay commit topped the Panthers in points during the season and had three assists and one goal in Oregon’s 5-0 victory over Cedarburg in the state semifinal. She was named first-team All-State and the state player of the year by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.

Coach of the year

Bobby Nichols, Oregon — Oregon (23-0-1) claimed the WIAA Division 2 state title, defeating Whitefish Bay 1-0 in the title match. The Badger West Conference champion Panthers outscored opponents 149-3 (excluding a 1-0 forfeit victory over Monroe). They finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in Division 2 and overall in the state. They ascended to No. 1 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches poll in early June and wound up No. 1 in the country in the final poll.

First team

Forwards — Zoey Pagels, sr., Oregon; Grace Bruechel, sr., McFarland; Katelyn Studebaker, so., Oregon; Lilliah Blum, jr., Verona; Abbey Stanton, so., Madison West; Delaney Cox, jr., Madison Memorial; Greta Blau, sr., McFarland.

Midfielders — Katelyn Fishnick, sr., Sauk Prairie; Alyssa Thomas, so., Waunakee; Dalina Jonuzi, jr., Middleton; Elizabeth Arnold, jr., Madison West; Linsey Trapino, jr., Verona.

Defenders — Riley Miller, sr., Waunakee; Ava Bryan, sr., Waunakee; Lauren Simonett, sr., Verona; Bella Brenkman, so., Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Elise Gillen, sr., McFarland.

Goalkeeper — Payton Lang, sr., Oregon.

Honorable mention

Seniors — Maisy Andes, sr., Madison Edgewood; Lily Frank, Oregon; Faith Holler, Sauk Prairie; Emily Mikkelson, Oregon; Maya Pickhardt, DeForest; Savannah Swopes, Milton; Cambelle Christensen, Stoughton; Jaelyn White, McFarland; Avery Pennekamp, McFarland; Melanie Wallisch, Evansville; Megan Gates, McFarland; Grasyn Schmidt, Lodi; Riley O’Flanagan, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Paige Leonard, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Andrea Diaz, Columbus; Lily Schellpfeffer, Sun Prairie; Elsa Queoff, Verona.

Juniors — Addy Hermsdorf, Sauk Prairie; Elise Boyd, Oregon; Ellianna Trilling, Sun Prairie; Iris Crabb, Madison East; Mairin Duffy, Sun Prairie; Olivia DeFever, Madison Memorial; Maia Romero, Monona Grove; McKenna Nachreiner, Waunakee; Meta Fischer, DeForest; Casey Hill, Evansville; Ryleigh Kulow, Lake Mills; Kaci Everson, jr., Lake Mills; Kaelyn Tatro, Lodi; Nev Ninneman, Lake Mills; Emily Whyte, Waunakee; Leah Deibert, River Valley; Ashley Wolfe, Oregon.

Sophomores — Anya McKay, Mount Horeb; Delaney Hoelker, Oregon; Erelyn Apel, Sauk Prairie; Anya Purtell, Madison West; Rylan Oberg, DeForest; Belle Dehner, Monona Grove; Jaden LeRoy, Evansville; Elise Freeman, McFarland; Madeline Klaehn, Evansville; Jenna Gentilli, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Olivia Klubertanz, Lake Mills; Gianna Burke, Lodi; Ella Ristow, Lakeside Lutheran.

Freshmen — Sonoma Bever, Madison Edgewood; Anya Brenkman, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River).

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

