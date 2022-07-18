Meet the State Journal's 2022 girls soccer All-Area team

Oregon's Zoey Pagels, right, and Whitefish Bay's Maria Helf compete for a header during Oregon’s 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win June 18, 2022, at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Wisconsin State Journal 2022 All-Area girls soccer team Player of the year
Zoey Pagels, sr., Oregon — The 5-foot-7 Pagels, a forward, helped lead the Oregon girls soccer team to the WIAA Division 2 state championship. The UW-Green Bay commit topped the Panthers in points during the season and had three assists and one goal in Oregon’s 5-0 victory over Cedarburg in the state semifinal. She was named first-team All-State and the state player of the year by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association. Coach of the year Bobby Nichols, Oregon — Oregon (23-0-1) claimed the WIAA Division 2 state title, defeating Whitefish Bay 1-0 in the title match. The Badger West Conference champion Panthers outscored opponents 149-3 (excluding a 1-0 forfeit victory over Monroe). They finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in Division 2 and overall in the state. They ascended to No. 1 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches poll in early June and wound up No. 1 in the country in the final poll. First team Forwards — Zoey Pagels, sr., Oregon; Grace Bruechel, sr., McFarland; Katelyn Studebaker, so., Oregon; Lilliah Blum, jr., Verona; Abbey Stanton, so., Madison West; Delaney Cox, jr., Madison Memorial; Greta Blau, sr., McFarland. Midfielders — Katelyn Fishnick, sr., Sauk Prairie; Alyssa Thomas, so., Waunakee; Dalina Jonuzi, jr., Middleton; Elizabeth Arnold, jr., Madison West; Linsey Trapino, jr., Verona. Defenders — Riley Miller, sr., Waunakee; Ava Bryan, sr., Waunakee; Lauren Simonett, sr., Verona; Bella Brenkman, so., Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Elise Gillen, sr., McFarland. Goalkeeper — Payton Lang, sr., Oregon. Honorable mention Seniors — Maisy Andes, sr., Madison Edgewood; Lily Frank, Oregon; Faith Holler, Sauk Prairie; Emily Mikkelson, Oregon; Maya Pickhardt, DeForest; Savannah Swopes, Milton; Cambelle Christensen, Stoughton; Jaelyn White, McFarland; Avery Pennekamp, McFarland; Melanie Wallisch, Evansville; Megan Gates, McFarland; Grasyn Schmidt, Lodi; Riley O’Flanagan, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Paige Leonard, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Andrea Diaz, Columbus; Lily Schellpfeffer, Sun Prairie; Elsa Queoff, Verona. Juniors — Addy Hermsdorf, Sauk Prairie; Elise Boyd, Oregon; Ellianna Trilling, Sun Prairie; Iris Crabb, Madison East; Mairin Duffy, Sun Prairie; Olivia DeFever, Madison Memorial; Maia Romero, Monona Grove; McKenna Nachreiner, Waunakee; Meta Fischer, DeForest; Casey Hill, Evansville; Ryleigh Kulow, Lake Mills; Kaci Everson, jr., Lake Mills; Kaelyn Tatro, Lodi; Nev Ninneman, Lake Mills; Emily Whyte, Waunakee; Leah Deibert, River Valley; Ashley Wolfe, Oregon. Sophomores — Anya McKay, Mount Horeb; Delaney Hoelker, Oregon; Erelyn Apel, Sauk Prairie; Anya Purtell, Madison West; Rylan Oberg, DeForest; Belle Dehner, Monona Grove; Jaden LeRoy, Evansville; Elise Freeman, McFarland; Madeline Klaehn, Evansville; Jenna Gentilli, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Olivia Klubertanz, Lake Mills; Gianna Burke, Lodi; Ella Ristow, Lakeside Lutheran. Freshmen — Sonoma Bever, Madison Edgewood; Anya Brenkman, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River).
Photos: Oregon girls win WIAA Division 2 state soccer title
Oregon’s Katelyn Studebaker (21) celebrates after scoring against Whitefish Bay goalie Riley Franklin (0) during the second half of Oregon’s 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Oregon’s Katelyn Studebaker scores past Whitefish Bay goalie Riley Franklin during the second half Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Members of Oregon High School’s girls soccer team, including clockwise from bottom, Addison Werth, Zoey Pagels, Katelyn Studebaker and Lily Eisele (5) celebrate Studebaker’s second half goal during the team’s 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win over Whitefish Bay at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Oregon players celebrate with fans following the victory.
Members of Oregon High School’s girls soccer team celebrate following the team’s 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win over Whitefish Bay at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Oregon’s Katelyn Studebaker left, Elise Boyd share an embrace following the team’s 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win over Whitefish Bay at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Oregon’s Elise Boyd and Whitefish Bay’s Emma Addeo compete for the ball during the second half of Oregon’s 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon’s Elise Boyd (22) competes for the ball against Whitefish Bay’s Lauren Busalacchi (20) and Elyse Leinweber (7) Oregon’s 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Rose Anderson and Whitefish Bay Grasyn Dunsirn, left, compete for a header during the second half of Oregon’s 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon’s Lily Frank, left, and goalkeeper Payton Lang defend a shot on goal by Whitefish Bay’s Alair Posard during the second half.
Oregon’s Summer Steel (23) and Whitefish Bay’s Emma Addeo (16) compete for the ball during the second half of Oregon’s 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Zoey Pagels, right, and Whitefish Bay's Maria Helf compete for a header during Oregon’s 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win June 18, 2022, at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon’s Zoey Pagels (17) and Whitefish Bay’s Emma Addeo (16) compete for possession during the second half of Oregon’s 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Oregon’s Lily Eisele (5) and Whitefish Bay’s Ella Luna (8) compete for the ball during the second half of Oregon’s 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Oregon’s Lily Frank, left, and Whitefish Bay’s Lucia Englund (15) converge on the ball during the first half of Oregon’s 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state campionship win at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Oregon’s Emily Mikkelson (12), Lauren Janssens (11) and Maddie Morhoff (10) congratulate teammate Katelyn Studebaker (21) after receiving their medals following Oregon’s 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win over Whitefish Bay at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Oregon High School girls soccer team capture photos of the players following the team’s 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win over Whitefish Bay at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of Oregon High School’s girls soccer team celebrate following the team’s 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win over Whitefish Bay at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Oregon High School girls soccer team celebrate the team’s second half goal during their 1-0 WIAA Division 2 state championship win over Whitefish Bay at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Saturday, June 18, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
