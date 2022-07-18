Meet the State Journal's 2022 girls soccer All-Area team

Wisconsin State Journal 2022 All-Area girls soccer team

Player of the year

Zoey Pagels, sr., Oregon — The 5-foot-7 Pagels, a forward, helped lead the Oregon girls soccer team to the WIAA Division 2 state championship. The UW-Green Bay commit topped the Panthers in points during the season and had three assists and one goal in Oregon’s 5-0 victory over Cedarburg in the state semifinal. She was named first-team All-State and the state player of the year by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.