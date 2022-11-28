Meet the 2022 State Journal boys soccer All-Area teams

The Madison-area was a fixture at the WIAA state boys soccer championships earlier this month with both Verona and Oregon claiming state championships.

The Wildcats and Panthers won gold in Division 1 and Division 2, respectively, and were among a handful of talented teams throughout Dane County.

Here is our area team of the year.

Player of the Year

Connor Gage, jr., Forward, Verona — Gage burst onto the scene as a sophomore last season in helping the Wildcats to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. The junior was more impressive this fall in fueling Verona to a second Division 1 title in four seasons and being named the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s Player of the Year after registering 33 goals and 25 assists.

The University of Wisconsin commit’s season was full of accomplishments. He became the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer during the postseason and put the finishing touches on Verona’s state title. Gage scored in the Wildcats’ 4-3 semifinal win over Sussex Hamilton and days later scored the game-winning goal in Verona’s 2-1 win over Milwaukee Marquette in the championship game.

Coach of the Year

Chris Mitchell, Oregon — Mitchell continued his stellar start to his tenure at his alma mater by leading the Panthers to back-to-back WIAA Division 2 state championships after knocking off Whitefish Bay in penalties 8-7. In his five seasons at Oregon, Mitchell has compiled a 84-16-12 record, including a 23-2-2 mark this year after going 22-0-3 last fall. The 2021 Coach of the Year helped lead the Panthers to three of their five state championships, winning titles in 2018, 2021 and 2022.

First team

Connor Gage, jr., Forward, Verona; Noah Malcook, sr., Forward, Oregon; Alex Klimm, sr., Forward, Verona; Mason Diercks, sr., Midfielder, Oregon; Finn Kennedy, sr., Midfielder, Madison West; Riley Stevens, sr., Midfielder, Sun Prairie West; Daniel Kim, sr., Defender, Middleton; Casey Schoenecker, sr., Defender, Oregon; Brian Vasquez Trejo, sr., Defender, Verona; Josh Lee, sr., Defender, Middleton; Carsten Ganter, sr., Goalkeeper, Sun Prairie East.

Second team

Dom Campos, sr., Forward, Middleton; Nathan Haberli, sr., Forward, Monona Grove; Anthony Elert, sr., Midfielder, Oregon; Bubba Blair, sr., Midfielder, McFarland; Milo Kohl, sr., Midfielder, Monona Grove; Nate Thompson, sr., Midfielder, Mount Horeb; EJ Van de Grift, sr., Midfielder, Verona; Max Miller, jr., Defender, Waunakee; Jacob Lang, sr., Defender, Madison Memorial; Rowan Wagner, sr., Defender, McFarland; Will Reis, sr., Goalkeeper, Waunakee.

Honorable mention

Xavier Stein, sr., Forward, Madison West; Fred Foueppe, sr., Forward, Madison East; Casey Walton, sr., Midfielder, DeForest; Isaiah Jakel, sr., Midfielder, Waunakee; Niko Dabetic, jr., Midfielder, McFarland; Liam Rains, sr., Midfielder, Monona Grove; Dillon Pliszka, so., Midfielder, Madison Edgewood; Dillon Sommers, sr., Defender, DeForest; Nick Gehring, sr., Defender, Madison Edgewood; Colin Vandermause, sr., Defender, Oregon; Evan Prince, sr., Goalkeeper, Madison Memorial.