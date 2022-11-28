Meet the 2022 State Journal boys soccer All-Area teams

The Madison-area was a fixture at the WIAA state boys soccer championships earlier this month with both Verona and Oregon claiming state championships.
The Wildcats and Panthers won gold in Division 1 and Division 2, respectively, and were among a handful of talented teams throughout Dane County.
Here is our area team of the year.
Player of the Year Connor Gage, jr., Forward, Verona — Gage burst onto the scene as a sophomore last season in helping the Wildcats to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. The junior was more impressive this fall in fueling Verona to a second Division 1 title in four seasons and being named the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s Player of the Year after registering 33 goals and 25 assists.
The University of Wisconsin commit’s season was full of accomplishments. He became the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer during the postseason and put the finishing touches on Verona’s state title. Gage scored in the Wildcats’ 4-3 semifinal win over Sussex Hamilton and days later scored the game-winning goal in
Verona’s 2-1 win over Milwaukee Marquette in the championship game. Coach of the Year Chris Mitchell, Oregon — Mitchell continued his stellar start to his tenure at his alma mater by leading the Panthers to back-to-back WIAA Division 2 state championships after knocking off Whitefish Bay in penalties 8-7. In his five seasons at Oregon, Mitchell has compiled a 84-16-12 record, including a 23-2-2 mark this year after going 22-0-3 last fall. The 2021 Coach of the Year helped lead the Panthers to three of their five state championships, winning titles in 2018, 2021 and 2022. First team
Connor Gage, jr., Forward, Verona; Noah Malcook, sr., Forward, Oregon; Alex Klimm, sr., Forward, Verona; Mason Diercks, sr., Midfielder, Oregon; Finn Kennedy, sr., Midfielder, Madison West; Riley Stevens, sr., Midfielder, Sun Prairie West; Daniel Kim, sr., Defender, Middleton; Casey Schoenecker, sr., Defender, Oregon; Brian Vasquez Trejo, sr., Defender, Verona; Josh Lee, sr., Defender, Middleton; Carsten Ganter, sr., Goalkeeper, Sun Prairie East.
Close
Oregon's Noah Malcook
Oregon senior Noah Malcook celebrates towards the Panthers fans after making his penalty kick during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon celebration
Oregon players celebrate after receiving the championship trophy after winning Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oergon's Luke Bennett
Oregon senior Luke Bennett defends against Whitefish Bay's Quinn Muderlak during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon cheerleaders
The Oregon cheerleading team support the Panthers during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon's Daniel Compton
Oregon senior Daniel Compton looks up field for an open teammate during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon's Neige Dolbeau
Oregon junior Neige Dolbeau looks to make a pass during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon's Cameron Eck
Oregon junior Cameron Eck attacks a loose ball during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon's Anthony Elert
Oregon senior Anthony Elert serves up a corner kick during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon's Kellen Diercks
Oregon sophomore Kellen Diercks sends a pass forward during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon's Jack Kreckman
Oregon senior Jack Kreckman looks to stop a penalty kick during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon's Noah Malcook
Oregon senior Noah Malcook races after a loose ball while being held by Whitefish Bay's Alex Franchesi during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon's Mason Diercks
Oregon senior Mason Diercks looks to send in a cross during the WIAA Division 2 state championship game Nov. 5 at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon cheerleaders
The Oregon cheerleading team support the Panthers during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon's Pierce Nelson
Oregon senior Pierce Nelson races up field during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon's Casey Schoenecker
Oregon senior Casey Schoenecker sends a goal kick forward during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon student section
The Oregon student section celebrates after the final horn during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon team
The Oregon boys soccer team pose with the championship trophy after winning Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon's Myles Tomlinson
Oregon senior Myles Tomlinson battles for possession against Whitefish Bay's Will Smith during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon's Carter Uhlmann
Oregon senior Carter Uhlmann races after a loose ball during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon's Colin Vandermause
Oregon senior Colin Vandermause controls a throw-in during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Second team
Dom Campos, sr., Forward, Middleton; Nathan Haberli, sr., Forward, Monona Grove; Anthony Elert, sr., Midfielder, Oregon; Bubba Blair, sr., Midfielder, McFarland; Milo Kohl, sr., Midfielder, Monona Grove; Nate Thompson, sr., Midfielder, Mount Horeb; EJ Van de Grift, sr., Midfielder, Verona; Max Miller, jr., Defender, Waunakee; Jacob Lang, sr., Defender, Madison Memorial; Rowan Wagner, sr., Defender, McFarland; Will Reis, sr., Goalkeeper, Waunakee.
Honorable mention
Xavier Stein, sr., Forward, Madison West; Fred Foueppe, sr., Forward, Madison East; Casey Walton, sr., Midfielder, DeForest; Isaiah Jakel, sr., Midfielder, Waunakee; Niko Dabetic, jr., Midfielder, McFarland; Liam Rains, sr., Midfielder, Monona Grove; Dillon Pliszka, so., Midfielder, Madison Edgewood; Dillon Sommers, sr., Defender, DeForest; Nick Gehring, sr., Defender, Madison Edgewood; Colin Vandermause, sr., Defender, Oregon; Evan Prince, sr., Goalkeeper, Madison Memorial.
Photos: Verona boys soccer knocks off Milwaukee Marquette for Division 1 state championship
Verona junior Connor Gage looks to weave past a pair of Milwaukee Marquette defenders during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona senior Oliver Becker looks to make a cross during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona's Soren Blasiole defends against Milwaukee Marquette's Felix Huwiler during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona sophomore Mateo Chin looks to get a pass off as Milwaukee Marquette's Felix Huwiler tries to make a sliding tackle during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona junior Charlie McGinnis boots the ball forward during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona junior Cristian Flores Lopez races after a loose ball during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona senior EJ Van de Grift celebrates towards the Wildcats student section during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona junior Connor Gage tries to keep his balance during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona senior Alex Klimm surges towards the 18-yard box during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona junior Charlie McGinnis tries to get to a loose ball ahead of Milwaukee Marquette goalkeeper CJ Deslongchamps during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona senior EJ Van de Grift boots a free kick during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona coach Dave Perkins lifts up the championship trophy after winning Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona senior Alex Prout looks to block a kick from Milwaukee Marquette's Owen Schneider during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona senior Brian Vazquez lifts the championship trophy towards the Wildcats fans after winning Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona senior Liam Updegrove celebrates towards the Wildcats student section after winning Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona senior Brian Vazquez chests down a throw-in during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona senior Ray Walsh looks to get past Milwaukee Marquette's Daniel Astorga during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
The Verona student section celebrate after the final horn of Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona's Mason Fewel (7), Marcelo Chavez (16) and Simon Popkewitz (3) race towards the Wildcats student section after winning Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
The Verona boys soccer team pose with the championship trophy after winning Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!