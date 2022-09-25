 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS | SPOTLIGHT

Meet DeForest's Thomas Taylor in this week's high school sports spotlight

The State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week's high school sports spotlight is Thomas Taylor of DeForest.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Thomas Taylor, Jr., DeForest

Thomas Taylor

Taylor 

Sport: Soccer

By the numbers: Has three goals this season

Favorite athletic memory: It’s when our team scored in overtime against Sauk Prairie to win a regional championship.

Favorite class: Sports medicine

Favorite place to compete on the road: It’s Waunakee. They have always been a huge rival and it is always a close game.

Quotable: “TJ is a team-first kid who is always looking to improve. He is a good decision maker on the ball, and he always gives his best at practice and matches,” DeForest coach Kevin Krivacek said.

