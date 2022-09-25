Meet DeForest's Thomas Taylor in this week's high school sports spotlight

The State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week's high school sports spotlight is Thomas Taylor of DeForest.
Thomas Taylor, Jr., DeForest
Sport: Soccer
By the numbers: Has three goals this season
Favorite athletic memory: It’s when our team scored in overtime against Sauk Prairie to win a regional championship.