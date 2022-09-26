Meet DeForest's Thomas John in this week's high school sports spotlight

The State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Thomas John of DeForest.

Thomas John, Jr., DeForest

Sport: Soccer.

By the numbers: Has three goals this season.

Favorite athletic memory: It’s when our team scored in overtime against Sauk Prairie to win a regional championship.

Favorite class: Sports medicine.

Favorite place to compete on the road: It’s Waunakee. They have always been a huge rival and it is always a close game.

Quotable: “TJ is a team-first kid who is always looking to improve. He is a good decision-maker on the ball, and he always gives his best at practice and matches,” DeForest coach Kevin Krivacek said.