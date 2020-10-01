 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McFarland's Brett Ogorzalek earns state boys soccer coach of the year honor
0 comments

McFarland's Brett Ogorzalek earns state boys soccer coach of the year honor

{{featured_button_text}}
WIAA boys soccer photo: McFarland 7, Rice Lake 2

McFarland's Zach Nichols (21) works for control during a 7-2 victory over Rice Lake on Thursday at Uihlein Soccer Park.

 JEFFREY PHELPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

McFarland boys soccer coach Brett Ogorzalek was selected by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association as the recipient of the 2019-20 National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Association boys soccer coach of the year award for Wisconsin.

A release from the organization about the announcement was distributed by McFarland athletic director Paul Ackley on Thursday.

McFarland, led by Ogorzalek, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state boys soccer tournament and finished as state runner-up in 2019.

Each year, the NFHS recognizes a coach from each state for significant achievement in their respective sport.

State-level recipients are considered for NFHS sectional recognition. National coaches of the year then are chosen from the sectional winners.

Award recipients are selected based upon a variety of criteria including their coaching record, background, coaching honors and involvement in community and school organizations, according to the release.

Each year, about 1,000 coaches are recognized at the state level, 168 coaches are recognized at the sectional level and 21 coaches are recognized at the national level.

Wisconsin coaches are members of Section 4, representing Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics