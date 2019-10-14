The McFarland boys soccer team remained top-ranked in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly state rankings.
Mount Horeb was No. 5 in Division 3.
Verona was ranked fourth overall. Milwaukee Marquette was No. 1 overall, which includes all divisions.
In Division 1, Marquette remained No. 1. Verona was ranked third, Madison West fourth and Madison East sixth.
Sauk Prairie was ranked eighth in Division 2, followed by ninth-ranked Oregon and No. 10 Monona Grove. Brookfield East was top-ranked in Division 2.
University School of Milwaukee was No. 1 in Division 4.
BOYS SOCCER
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
OVERALL
1, Milwaukee Marquette 14-1-1 (1); 2, Hartland Arrowhead 13-1-0 (2); 3, Brookfield East 10-1-1 (3); 4, Verona 13-1-2 (4); 5, Elkhorn 15-1-1 (NR).
DIVISION 1
1, Milwaukee Marquette 14-1-1 (1); 2, Hartland Arrowhead 13-1-0 (2); 3, Verona 13-1-2 (3); 4, Madison West 8-4-2 (4); 5, Eau Claire Memorial 12-1-3 (6); 6, Madison East 9-4-1 (5); 7, Oconomowoc 9-3-3 (7); 8, Neenah 12-1-1 (9); 9, Mequon Homestead 13-1-0 (10); 10, Hudson 13-3-2 (8).
DIVISION 2
1, Brookfield East 10-1-1 (1); 2, Elkhorn 15-1-1 (2); 3, Whitefish Bay 11-4-1 (3); 4, Waukesha West 12-3-2 (4); 5, Wauwatosa West 12-4-2 (6); 6, Glendale Nicolet 12-4 (5); 7, Brookfield Central 7-4-1 (NR); 8, Sauk Prairie 13-2-1 (8); 9, Oregon 8-6-1 (9); 10, Monona Grove 10-2-3 (7).
DIVISION 3
1, McFarland 10-2-4 (1); 2, Delavan-Darien 16-1-3 (3); 3, Shorewood 12-3-2 (4); 4, Seymour 13-1-0 (6); 5, Mount Horeb 8-5-1 (5); 6, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 7-6-2 (2); 7, New Berlin West 10-4-1 (7); 8, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 17-2-1 (8); 9, Rice Lake 12-3-1 (10); 10, Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers 9-3-3 (NR).
DIVISION 4
1, University School of Milwaukee 11-1-2 (1); 2, Racine Prairie 11-1-3 (2); 3, Oostburg 16-0-1 (3); 4, Sturgeon Bay 15-2-1 (5); 5, Kohler 14-1-4 (4); 6, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 13-2-2 (6); 7, Barron 10-1-3 (7); 8, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 9-5-0 (NR); 9, Waupun Central Wis. Christian 14-2-1 (10); 10, Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian 13-3-1 (8).