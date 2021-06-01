 Skip to main content
McFarland, Oregon lead area teams in coaches' state rankings for girls soccer
20210527girlssoccerkw01-05272021205824

Verona's Elena Risgaard, 2, blocks a kick by Middleton's Victoria Bunz, 6, during a the first half at Verona High School in Verona, Wis., Thursday, May 27, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

 KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL

The McFarland girls soccer team was ranked fourth and Oregon was sixth in the overall standings in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly state rankings.

McFarland was top-ranked in Division 3. Belleville/New Glarus was sixth.

Oregon was No. 4 in Division 2 and Sauk Prairie was No. 8. Whitefish Bay, the overall No. 1 team, was No. 1 in Division 2.

Lake Mills was ranked eighth in Division 4. Cedar Grove-Belgium was top-ranked.

In Division 1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels was first.

WISCONSIN SOCCER

COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s rank in parentheses)

OVERALL

1, Whitefish Bay (1); 2, Waukesha West (2); 3, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (3); 4, McFarland (4); 5, Green Bay Notre Dame (6); 6, Oregon (9); 7, Hudson (10); 8, Muskego (NR); 9, Appleton East (NR); 10, New Berlin Eisenhower (NR).

DIVISION 1

1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (1); 2, Hudson (4); 3, Muskego (5); 4, Appleton East (6); 5, Brookfield East (9); 6, Germantown (2); 7, Sussex Hamilton (NR); 8, Menomonee Falls (7); 9, Hartland Arrowhead (8); 10, Waukesha South (NR).

DIVISION 2

1, Whitefish Bay (1); 2, Waukesha West (2); 3, Green Bay Notre Dame (4); 4, Oregon (5); 5, Pewaukee (3); 6, Cedarburg (7); 7, Brookfield Central (6); 8, Sauk Prairie (8); 9, Waterford (9); 10, West De Pere (NR).

DIVISION 3

1, McFarland (1); 2, New Berlin Eisenhower (3); 3, Plymouth (2); 4, Shorewood (5); 5, Ashland (4); 6, Belleville/New Glarus (6); 7, Platteville/Lancaster (7); 8, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (9); 9, Appleton Xavier (10); 10, Minocqua Lakeland (NR).

DIVISION 4

1, Cedar Grove-Belgium (2); 2, Racine Prairie (1); 3, Kenosha St. Joseph (6); 4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (3); 5, Brookfield Academy (4); 6, Neenah St. Mary (5); 7, Howards Grove (8); 8, Lake Mills (9); 9, Wis. Rapids Assumption (10); 10, La Crosse Aquinas (7).

Input of poll by Art Kabelowsky 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

