McFarland girls soccer team earns No. 1 ranking in Division 3 in coaches' state poll
The McFarland girls soccer team was ranked fourth and Oregon 10th overall in this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly state rankings.

McFarland was top-ranked in Division 3. Belleville/New Glarus was fifth and Madison Edgewood eighth.

Oregon was sixth-ranked in Division 2 and Sauk Prairie was 10th. Whitefish Bay, the overall No. 1 team, was top-ranked in Division 2.

Lake Mills was seventh-ranked in Division 4. Racine Prairie was top-ranked.

Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels was No. 1 in Division 1.

GIRLS SOCCER

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s rank in parentheses)

Overall

1, Whitefish Bay (1); 2, Waukesha West (3); 3, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (5); 4, McFarland (NR); 5, Wales Kettle Moraine (6); 6, Germantown (8); 7, Pewaukee (10); 8, Green Bay Notre Dame (NR); 9, Brookfield Central (4); 10, Oregon (2).

Division 1

1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (1); 2, Wales Kettle Moraine (2); 3, Germantown (3); 4, Bay Port (4); 5, Hudson (8); 6, Muskego (5); 7, Appleton East (NR); 8, Appleton North (7); 9, Menomonee Falls (NR); 10, Brookfield East (6).

Division 2

1, Whitefish Bay (1); 2, Waukesha West (3); 3, Pewaukee (5); 4, Green Bay Notre Dame (6); 5, Brookfield Central (4); 6, Oregon (2); 7, Wauwatosa West (8); 8, Union Grove (NR); 9, Green Bay Southwest (NR); 10, Sauk Prairie (NR).

Division 3

1, McFarland (4); 2, New Berlin Eisenhower (1); 3, Ashland (2); 4, Plymouth (8); 5, Belleville/New Glarus (5); 6, Shorewood (7); 7, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (6); 8, Madison Edgewood (3); 9, Grafton (9); 10, Kewaskum (NR).

Division 4

1, Racine Prairie (1); 2, Neenah St. Mary (2); 3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (3); 4, Cedar Grove-Belgium (7); 5, Brookfield Academy (5); 6, Kenosha St. Joseph (6); 7, Lake Mills (8); 8, Oostburg (4); 9, La Crosse Aquinas (9); 10, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (10).

​Rankings inputted by Art Kabelowsky. 

