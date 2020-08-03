McFarland forward Zach Nichols primed to take another step forward

The Rock Valley Conference recently elected to postpone all fall sports until spring, when a modified schedule will be played. The WIAA was to determine in mid-August (or later) whether to hold state championship series for traditional fall sports in the fall, in the spring or not at all.

That's the sort of out-of-their-control stuff that McFarland must keep from getting into their heads. That'll be a big part of Nichols' job, as he leads a Spartans team that has gone 39-8-3 over his first two years.

“Zach is a great leader,” said Matt Schutt, McFarland's returning goalkeeper. “He’s not necessarily the most in-your-face leader, but he always leads by example. He’s always doing the right things; he’s always putting himself in the right places.”

“He puts the team first; he wants what is best for the team all the time,” Ogorzalek added. “He’s an unselfish player. He wants to lift everyone around him up and make everybody better.”

Doing his best to make teammates better says a lot, especially with the loaded roster McFarland currently fields. Seniors Jackson Werwinski, Kobie Smith and Carter Mrowiec, both all-Rock Valley defenders last year, return along with junior goalkeeper Schutt, who has yet to allow a goal in a conference game.