 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McFarland edges Mount Horeb in Division 3 boys soccer sectional semifinal
0 Comments
alert
WIAA BOYS SOCCER | McFARLAND 2, MOUNT HOREB 1

McFarland edges Mount Horeb in Division 3 boys soccer sectional semifinal

  • 0

MOUNT HOREB — Once the McFarland boys soccer team regained its health, it has come on strong in recent weeks.

McFarland, after returning senior Zach Nichols and junior Bubba Blair to the lineup, didn’t look like a sixth seed while rallying for a 2-1 victory over second-seeded Mount Horeb in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal played in rainy and slippery conditions Thursday night.

Blair, an attacking center midfielder, scored the go-ahead goal at the 47-minute, 42-second mark, breaking a 1-1 halftime tie. The shot, from just inside the box, appeared to deflect off a Vikings’ defender and went over the head of Mount Horeb senior goalkeeper Seth Aiken.

“It was in front of me and I was just thinking, `I’ve got to hit it, it’s wet, maybe something will happen,’ ” said Blair, who missed time with a hamstring injury this season. “Their goalie is amazing. I couldn’t believe it went in.”

McFarland (11-6-2) advanced to the sectional final against top-seeded Evansville at 4 p.m. Saturday at McFarland. Evansville defeated fourth-seeded Madison Edgewood in a shootout Thursday night.

“If you see the best version of McFarland, they are really hard to deal with,” Mount Horeb coach Mark Newman said. “They have skilled and athletic, attacking players. When they have their front line all together and healthy, they start playing off each other and spread you out.”

Senior midfielder Peter Cullen opened the scoring for Mount Horeb (15-3-4), ranked fifth in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, when he converted a penalty kick 4:21 into the contest.

“I was feeling good, but there were 75 or 76 minutes left,” Newman said. “After the first 15 or 20 minutes, it didn’t have the sort of look of a game where one goal was going to be enough. Seth was really good in goal, but they were really making him work.”

McFarland junior Mason Brown, off an assist from senior Karan Tara, notched the equalizer at 33:57.

“We concede a penalty kick early on and, obviously, they scored it,” said Brett Ogorzalek, who is McFarland’s co-coach with Aaron Ziegler. “So, it was like, 'Oh, no, we’re digging a hole for ourselves.’ We know this Mount Horeb team is incredibly organized and always strong defensively, and with a quality goalkeeper, who is probably going to be All-State this year.

“But at the same time, I was really impressed with the way our guys bounced back. We didn’t hang our heads. Nobody was sulking about that. I feel like we had better possessions and chances throughout most of the game. Obviously, they had their moments, since they are a great team.”

McFarland won the Division 2 state championship with a 6-1 victory over Green Bay Notre Dame in the final in Fond du Lac during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring.

It’s no coincidence the Spartans’ current five-game winning streak has coincided with getting back Nichols, an All-State forward and NCAA Division I Missouri-Kansas City commit. He missed about five weeks with a hamstring injury, Ogorzalek said.

“We’ve had so many injuries,” said Ogorzalek, whose team lost Rowan Wagner to a hip injury in Saturday’s regional final. “I feel like we are playing well and playing together.”

In fact, he said he believed the Spartans are playing their best soccer right now.

“Having Zach Nichols back is a big part of that,” he said. “What he does for the team is unparalleled. … His presence on the field, he’s like another coach on the field with the players. Having him back is a huge deal.”

Mount Horeb defeated McFarland 2-0 on Sept. 18, but Nichols didn’t play in that game.

It didn’t surprise Blair that McFarland battled back Thursday after facing the early deficit.

“We’re always fighting, down or up,” Blair said.

Mount Horeb mounted an offensive threat in the final 2 minutes, once amid a scramble in front of the net after a corner kick and then on a shot from out front that sailed over the net.

“We were on the ropes,” Ogorzalek said.

McFarland senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt and Aiken each were credited with three saves.

McFarland advanced to state the past three seasons, winning the Division 2 state title in the alternate fall season last spring after runner-up finishes in Division 3 in 2018 and 2019. Mount Horeb claimed the Division 3 state championship in 2017, defeating Delavan-Darien 2-1 in the final.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics