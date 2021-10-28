McFarland edges Mount Horeb in Division 3 boys soccer sectional semifinal

MOUNT HOREB — Once the McFarland boys soccer team regained its health, it has come on strong in recent weeks.
McFarland, after returning senior Zach Nichols and junior Bubba Blair to the lineup, didn’t look like a sixth seed while rallying for a 2-1 victory over second-seeded Mount Horeb in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal played in rainy and slippery conditions Thursday night.
Blair, an attacking center midfielder, scored the go-ahead goal at the 47-minute, 42-second mark, breaking a 1-1 halftime tie. The shot, from just inside the box, appeared to deflect off a Vikings’ defender and went over the head of Mount Horeb senior goalkeeper Seth Aiken.
“It was in front of me and I was just thinking, `I’ve got to hit it, it’s wet, maybe something will happen,’ ” said Blair, who missed time with a hamstring injury this season. “Their goalie is amazing. I couldn’t believe it went in.”
McFarland (11-6-2) advanced to the sectional final against top-seeded Evansville at 4 p.m. Saturday at McFarland. Evansville defeated fourth-seeded Madison Edgewood in a shootout Thursday night.
“If you see the best version of McFarland, they are really hard to deal with,” Mount Horeb coach Mark Newman said. “They have skilled and athletic, attacking players. When they have their front line all together and healthy, they start playing off each other and spread you out.”
Senior midfielder Peter Cullen opened the scoring for Mount Horeb (15-3-4), ranked fifth in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, when he converted a penalty kick 4:21 into the contest.
“I was feeling good, but there were 75 or 76 minutes left,” Newman said. “After the first 15 or 20 minutes, it didn’t have the sort of look of a game where one goal was going to be enough. Seth was really good in goal, but they were really making him work.”
McFarland junior Mason Brown, off an assist from senior Karan Tara, notched the equalizer at 33:57.
“We concede a penalty kick early on and, obviously, they scored it,” said Brett Ogorzalek, who is McFarland’s co-coach with Aaron Ziegler. “So, it was like, 'Oh, no, we’re digging a hole for ourselves.’ We know this Mount Horeb team is incredibly organized and always strong defensively, and with a quality goalkeeper, who is probably going to be All-State this year.
“But at the same time, I was really impressed with the way our guys bounced back. We didn’t hang our heads. Nobody was sulking about that. I feel like we had better possessions and chances throughout most of the game. Obviously, they had their moments, since they are a great team.”
McFarland won the Division 2 state championship with a 6-1 victory over Green Bay Notre Dame in the final in Fond du Lac during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring.
It’s no coincidence the Spartans’ current five-game winning streak has coincided with getting back Nichols, an All-State forward and NCAA Division I Missouri-Kansas City commit. He missed about five weeks with a hamstring injury, Ogorzalek said.
“We’ve had so many injuries,” said Ogorzalek, whose team lost Rowan Wagner to a hip injury in Saturday’s regional final. “I feel like we are playing well and playing together.”
In fact, he said he believed the Spartans are playing their best soccer right now.
“Having Zach Nichols back is a big part of that,” he said. “What he does for the team is unparalleled. … His presence on the field, he’s like another coach on the field with the players. Having him back is a huge deal.”
Mount Horeb defeated McFarland 2-0 on Sept. 18, but Nichols didn’t play in that game.
It didn’t surprise Blair that McFarland battled back Thursday after facing the early deficit.
“We’re always fighting, down or up,” Blair said.
Mount Horeb mounted an offensive threat in the final 2 minutes, once amid a scramble in front of the net after a corner kick and then on a shot from out front that sailed over the net.
“We were on the ropes,” Ogorzalek said.
McFarland senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt and Aiken each were credited with three saves.
McFarland advanced to state the past three seasons, winning the Division 2 state title in the alternate fall season last spring after runner-up finishes in Division 3 in 2018 and 2019. Mount Horeb claimed the Division 3 state championship in 2017, defeating Delavan-Darien 2-1 in the final.
High school boys soccer preview: Waunakee's Decker Storch among 10 players you need to know this season
Johan Lopez, jr., Baraboo
Lopez, a creative forward, was on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State team for the fall 2020 season. Lopez has an “excellent fitness level, physicality and nose for the goal,” Watertown coach Clayton Kratzer said.
Alessandro Malterer, sr., Madison East
Purgolders coach Kyle Koenig described goalkeeper Malterer as one of the best in the Big Eight Conference and in the state, saying: “He has showed the ability to absolutely dominate games by not conceding goals.”
Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West
Garcia was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. Regents coach Pat Bauch called Garcia “a defensive leader and free-kick specialist.”
Zach Nichols, sr., McFarland
Nichols was a “Best XI” selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. The high-scoring striker helped lead McFarland to the Division 2 state championship.
Matt Schutt, sr., McFarland
Schutt, a goalie, was an honorable-mention choice on the All-State team for the alternate season this spring. He was the last line of defense for the state champion Spartans’ stingy defense.
Mason Diercks, jr., Oregon
Diercks, a junior midfielder, will be one of the players critical to the Panthers controlling possession. He will look to get the ball to Noah Malcook and Alex Rodriguez for coach Chris Mitchell’s team, which was upset-minded in reaching the sectional semifinals last spring.
Riley Stevens, jr., Sun Prairie
Stevens, an attacking midfielder, is expected to fuel the attack for coach Tok Kim’s team, which was 9-0-3 in the spring, losing to Oregon in a shootout in the postseason.
Max Lynch, sr., Verona
Lynch, a midfielder, leads the Wildcats back into the fall season after reaching the sectional semifinals last spring. Verona won the Big Eight title and the Division 1 state championship in the fall of 2019.
Joey Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee
Fuhremann, a 6-foot-8 goalkeeper, provides a tall presence in net for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. He also plays basketball and is a “very tall and athletic goalie who will be difficult to beat with his size and ability to cover the net,” Waunakee coach Dave Kettner said.
Decker Storch, sr., Waunakee
Storch, a defender, was a “Best XI” selection on the All-State team last spring for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. Kettner described Storch as “an intelligent and athletic player who can command the game with his ability to cover a lot of territory on defense.”