Try 1 month for 99¢
WIAA boys soccer photo: Oregon's Zach Bennett

Whitefish Bay's Lucas Rojas, right, kicks the ball away while defended by Oregon's Zach Bennett in the WIAA Division 2 state boys soccer championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov, 4, 2017. Jeffrey Phelps for the WSJ.

 Jeffrey Phelps

The McFarland boys soccer team has moved up to third in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly rankings. 

McFarland was fourth last week. 

Belleville/New Glarus was ranked sixth. Milwaukee Pius XI was No. 1 in Division 3. 

Madison Memorial moved up five spots to fifth in Division 1. 

Verona was seventh and Sun Prairie eighth. 

Milwaukee Marquette remained No. 1 in Division 1. 

In Division 2, Oregon was ranked eighth and DeForest 10th. Whitefish Bay was No. 1 in Division 2. 

In Division 4, Watertown Luther Prep climbed four spots to fourth. The Racine Prairie School was No. 1 in Division 4. 

BOYS SOCCER

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

OVERALL

1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Neenah; 4, Cedarburg; 5, Wales Kettle Moraine

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Milwaukee Marquette*4-1-0*1

2, Neenah*8-0-0*3

3, Wales Kettle Moraine*2-0-0*4

4, Green Bay Preble*7-1-0*2

5, Madison Memorial*5-1-0*10

6, Sussex Hamilton*3-1-0*8

7, Verona*6-1-1*5

8, Sun Prairie*5-2-0*6

9, Oconomowoc*3-1-2*UR

10, Brookfield Central*3-2-0*7

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Whitefish Bay*6-0-0*1

2, Cedarburg*3-0-0*2

3, Glendale Nicolet*6-0-0*4

4, Brookfield East*4-1-0*3

5, Union Grove*6-0-3*6

6, Elkhorn*5-1-1*7

7, Pewaukee*6-1-2*8

8, Oregon*4-2-0*10

9, Green Bay Southwest*5-0-2*9

10, DeForest*4-0-2*UR

DIVISION 3

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Milwaukee Pius XI*7-0-1*1

2, Shorewood*5-2-0*3

3, McFarland*5-1-0*4

4, Delavan-Darien*6-2-1*2

5, New Berlin West*2-1-1*8

6, Belleville/New Glarus*5-0-0*6

7, Milw. St. Thomas More*3-1-3*9

8, Plymouth*2-2-1*7

9, Waukesha Catholic Memorial*2-4-1*5

10, Seymour*3-2-1*10

DIVISION 4

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Racine Prairie*1-2-0*1

2, University School of Milw.*3-0-1*2

3, Racine St. Catherine’s*2-1-3*3

4, Watertown Luther Prep*7-0-1*8

5, Kohler*4-1-0*4

6, Sturgeon Bay*4-4-0*6

7, Somers Shoreland Lutheran*3-1-2*UR

8, Marshfield Columbus*6-1-0*10

9, Oostburg 4-1-1*UR

10, St. Lawrence Seminary*2-3-0*5

0
0
0
0
0