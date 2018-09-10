The McFarland boys soccer team has moved up to third in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly rankings.
McFarland was fourth last week.
Belleville/New Glarus was ranked sixth. Milwaukee Pius XI was No. 1 in Division 3.
Madison Memorial moved up five spots to fifth in Division 1.
Verona was seventh and Sun Prairie eighth.
Milwaukee Marquette remained No. 1 in Division 1.
In Division 2, Oregon was ranked eighth and DeForest 10th. Whitefish Bay was No. 1 in Division 2.
In Division 4, Watertown Luther Prep climbed four spots to fourth. The Racine Prairie School was No. 1 in Division 4.
BOYS SOCCER
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
OVERALL
1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Neenah; 4, Cedarburg; 5, Wales Kettle Moraine
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*LW
1, Milwaukee Marquette*4-1-0*1
2, Neenah*8-0-0*3
3, Wales Kettle Moraine*2-0-0*4
4, Green Bay Preble*7-1-0*2
5, Madison Memorial*5-1-0*10
6, Sussex Hamilton*3-1-0*8
7, Verona*6-1-1*5
8, Sun Prairie*5-2-0*6
9, Oconomowoc*3-1-2*UR
10, Brookfield Central*3-2-0*7
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*LW
1, Whitefish Bay*6-0-0*1
2, Cedarburg*3-0-0*2
3, Glendale Nicolet*6-0-0*4
4, Brookfield East*4-1-0*3
5, Union Grove*6-0-3*6
6, Elkhorn*5-1-1*7
7, Pewaukee*6-1-2*8
8, Oregon*4-2-0*10
9, Green Bay Southwest*5-0-2*9
10, DeForest*4-0-2*UR
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*LW
1, Milwaukee Pius XI*7-0-1*1
2, Shorewood*5-2-0*3
3, McFarland*5-1-0*4
4, Delavan-Darien*6-2-1*2
5, New Berlin West*2-1-1*8
6, Belleville/New Glarus*5-0-0*6
7, Milw. St. Thomas More*3-1-3*9
8, Plymouth*2-2-1*7
9, Waukesha Catholic Memorial*2-4-1*5
10, Seymour*3-2-1*10
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*LW
1, Racine Prairie*1-2-0*1
2, University School of Milw.*3-0-1*2
3, Racine St. Catherine’s*2-1-3*3
4, Watertown Luther Prep*7-0-1*8
5, Kohler*4-1-0*4
6, Sturgeon Bay*4-4-0*6
7, Somers Shoreland Lutheran*3-1-2*UR
8, Marshfield Columbus*6-1-0*10
9, Oostburg 4-1-1*UR
10, St. Lawrence Seminary*2-3-0*5