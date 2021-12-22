McFarland boys soccer coach Brett Ogorzalek earns NFHS Coach of the Year honors

McFarland's Brett Ogorzalek received the 2020-2021 NFHS Sectional Boys Soccer Coach of the Year along with being awarded with the State Boys Soccer Coach of the Year honor.

Ogorzalek helped lead the Spartans to their first WIAA Division 2 state championship in 2021. With Ogorzalek at the helm, the Spartans made it to four straight state tournaments, with second-place finishes in 2018 and 2019.

Middleton's Alexa Richardson was named the Wisconsin Coach of the Year for girls cross country. The Cardinals won the WIAA Division 1 state title in 2021.

Jamie Olson of Sun Prairie received the Wisconsin Coach of the Year honors for softball. The Cardinals went 23-4 and earned a appearance in the WIAA Division 1 state title game against Kaukauna. Sun Prairie fell 1-0.

The National Federation of State High School Associations recognizes a coach from each state in the sport for their role and achievements in their specific sport. NFHS recipients are selected based on coaching records, coaching awards and involvement with the school and community. Wisconsin coaches are members of section four that consist of: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.