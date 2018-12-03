Madison West senior Will Taylor was one of two players from Wisconsin named to the United Soccer Coaches’ high school boys All-America team for the 2018 fall season, according to a release from the United Soccer Coaches association on Monday.
Taylor and Milwaukee Marquette goalkeeper Carter Abbott were boys soccer players selected from Wisconsin.
There were 125 high school All-Americans selected (68 boys and 57 girls).
Nine girls earned such recognition for a second time in their high school careers and Jessica Mazo from Saint Joseph High School in Trumbull, Connecticut, earned the honor for the third time.
Players teams are scheduled to be recognized at an All-America ceremony and reception Jan. 12 in Chicago, during the United Soccer Coaches convention.
The All-America and Scholar All-America awards programs are administered under the auspices of United Soccer Coaches, according to information from the organization. It includes recognition of male and female players at the youth, high school, junior college and senior college levels.