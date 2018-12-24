Madison West senior Will Taylor started in soccer when he was 5 years old and has played center midfielder as long as he can remember.
He took on more of a defensive posture as a sophomore and junior, but moved forward and was on the attack more often for the Madison West boys soccer team this past season.
“This year, I was able to be more free,” the 5-foot-7 Taylor said. “It’s fun. Part of the reason I love soccer so much is I get to express myself and be creative.”
Taylor had five goals and seven assists for the Regents (10-2-5 overall, 5-1-3 Big Eight Conference), who advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and was chosen for the “First Eleven” on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s all-state team.
That honor led to the selection of Taylor and Milwaukee Marquette goalkeeper Carter Abbott as the two players from Wisconsin named to the United Soccer Coaches’ high school boys All-American team for the 2018 fall season.
Taylor is among 125 players (68 boys, 57 girls) achieving All-American status and is scheduled to be recognized at a ceremony Jan. 12 in Chicago during the United Soccer Coaches convention.
“It was an awesome season for me,” Taylor said during a recent interview in the library at West. “My teammates were great the whole season. We didn’t go as far in the tournament as we would have liked, but I wouldn’t have changed anything in the season.
“I, obviously, must have played well if I got this award. But I don’t play with the thought of getting individual awards. I just play with my friends – people I have played with for years, who I am really close with. I attribute a lot of my personal success to all my teammates and coaches.”
Madison West second-year coach Drew Kornish said Taylor is the first boys soccer player from West to receive this honor.
“It’s a great honor,” Kornish said. “It reflects the kind of player he is. Will is one of the most intellectual players I have ever worked with. He’s contributions won’t stand out on the scoreline. He won’t have that many goals or assists. But the whole game is dictated on Will’s feet.”
Taylor knew when to push the attack and when to slow it down, his movement and decision-making often determining the Regents’ action on offense, Kornish said,
Kornish said longtime teammates Taylor, Tonio Ermakoff and Mati Bambi played extremely well together in the midfield, though adding that Taylor was the “cog in the wheel.” Taylor said his midfield teammates’ defensive ability helped him attack more.
“I think I am calm on the ball,” Taylor said. “I think that is one of my better attributes of my game.”
Taylor, who was on the varsity the past three seasons, said chemistry playing numerous years with several teammates, including senior goalkeeper Alex Alvarado, “contributed to how well we did this season. We had a really strong bond.”
Kornish described Taylor as an extremely cerebral player, who also used his speed to his advantage.
Kornish said Taylor, one of the team’s captains, is undersized but had an uncanny ability to control the ball in the midfield.
“Soccer is one of the few sports where size doesn’t dictate everything for you,” Kornish said.
Taylor, who’s played for the Madison 56ers Soccer Club, said he hoped his success despite lacking height might encourage other players who are smaller or less athletically gifted.
“That’ the great thing about soccer,” Taylor said. “It’s open to anybody. You can be 7 feet tall or 5-5.”
Taylor, 17, recently committed to Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and plans to try out for the soccer team.
He thought back to how he started off as a “B” team player in club soccer.
“I have always loved it,” Taylor said. “Because of my love for it, I have worked really hard to be the best I can be. I started off as an average player on the `B’ team and now I’m an all-American. That is crazy to me to think that I’ve been able to rise that quickly.
“I attribute a lot of that to how much I love to play. I like to go out and practice by myself. It’s been such a fun part of my life for so many years.”
That love of soccer likely was derived from his father’s passion for the sport. His parents, Ken and Kristin Taylor, then encouraged him to be the best he could be in soccer, said Will Taylor, who also appreciated the support shown by West followers.
“The fans this year were the best crowds I’ve had as a high school athlete,” Taylor said. “That was amazing to have all the support from all the West students at the games. …. It definitely helped the team a lot.”
In years to come, he hopes to keep playing soccer, while pursuing interests involving the environment, travel, art and writing.
“I love exploring in the world,” he said, adding: “I hope I am doing something meaningful. I want to help other people and impact people’s lives, and do something that is fun for me, at the same time.”