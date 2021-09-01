Madison West, Oregon lead area boys soccer teams in first state coaches' poll

The Madison West boys soccer team was ranked third in Division 1 and fourth overall in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s first state rankings, released Wednesday.
Madison West and Oregon (ninth) were the two area teams in the overall rankings, which takes into account all divisions.
Milwaukee Marquette was No. 1 overall and in Division 1.
Madison West, Sun Prairie (seventh) and Waunakee (ninth) were ranked in Division 1.
In Division 2, Oregon was third and Sauk Prairie fifth. Whitefish Bay was top-ranked in Division 2.
McFarland stood sixth in Division 3. Green Bay Notre Dame was No. 1.
In Division 4, Racine Prairie School was No. 1.
BOYS SOCCER
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(First week)
OVERALL
1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Hartland Arrowhead; 4, Madison West; 5, Bay Port; 6, Brookfield East; 7, Elkhorn; 8, Green Bay Preble; 9, Oregon; 10, Green Bay Notre Dame.
DIVISION 1
1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Hartland Arrowhead; 3, Madison West; 4, Bay Port; 5, Brookfield East; 6, Green Bay Preble; 7, Sun Prairie; 8, Eau Claire Memorial; 9, Waunakee; 10, De Pere.
DIVISION 2
1, Whitefish Bay; 2, Elkhorn; 3, Oregon; 4, Cedarburg; 5, Sauk Prairie; 6, Brookfield Central; 7, Glendale Nicolet; 8, Pewaukee; 9, Wauwatosa East; 10, Waukesha West.
DIVISION 3
1, Green Bay Notre Dame; 2, Grafton; 3, Shorewood; 4, Delavan-Darien; 5, Plymouth; 6, McFarland; 7, Seymour; 8, Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers; 9, Milwaukee Pius XI; 10, New Berlin West.
DIVISION 4
1, Racine Prairie School; 2, Oostburg; 3, University School of Milwaukee; 4, Arcadia; 5, Mount Calvary Saint Lawrence Seminary; 6, Sturgeon Bay; 7, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran; 8, Barron; 9, Whitefish Bay Dominican; 10, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran.
High school boys soccer preview: Waunakee's Decker Storch among 10 players you need to know this season
Johan Lopez, jr., Baraboo
Lopez, a creative forward, was on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State team for the fall 2020 season. Lopez has an “excellent fitness level, physicality and nose for the goal,” Watertown coach Clayton Kratzer said.
Alessandro Malterer, sr., Madison East
Purgolders coach Kyle Koenig described goalkeeper Malterer as one of the best in the Big Eight Conference and in the state, saying: “He has showed the ability to absolutely dominate games by not conceding goals.”
Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West
Garcia was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. Regents coach Pat Bauch called Garcia “a defensive leader and free-kick specialist.”
Zach Nichols, sr., McFarland
Nichols was a “Best XI” selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. The high-scoring striker helped lead McFarland to the Division 2 state championship.
Matt Schutt, sr., McFarland
Schutt, a goalie, was an honorable-mention choice on the All-State team for the alternate season this spring. He was the last line of defense for the state champion Spartans’ stingy defense.
Mason Diercks, jr., Oregon
Diercks, a junior midfielder, will be one of the players critical to the Panthers controlling possession. He will look to get the ball to Noah Malcook and Alex Rodriguez for coach Chris Mitchell’s team, which was upset-minded in reaching the sectional semifinals last spring.
Riley Stevens, jr., Sun Prairie
Stevens, an attacking midfielder, is expected to fuel the attack for coach Tok Kim’s team, which was 9-0-3 in the spring, losing to Oregon in a shootout in the postseason.
Max Lynch, sr., Verona
Lynch, a midfielder, leads the Wildcats back into the fall season after reaching the sectional semifinals last spring. Verona won the Big Eight title and the Division 1 state championship in the fall of 2019.
Joey Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee
Fuhremann, a 6-foot-8 goalkeeper, provides a tall presence in net for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. He also plays basketball and is a “very tall and athletic goalie who will be difficult to beat with his size and ability to cover the net,” Waunakee coach Dave Kettner said.
Decker Storch, sr., Waunakee
Storch, a defender, was a “Best XI” selection on the All-State team last spring for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. Kettner described Storch as “an intelligent and athletic player who can command the game with his ability to cover a lot of territory on defense.”