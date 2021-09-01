 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison West, Oregon lead area boys soccer teams in first state coaches' poll
0 Comments
topical alert

Madison West, Oregon lead area boys soccer teams in first state coaches' poll

  • 0
202105015statesoccerkw05-05152021172453

De Pere's Kevin Ramirez and Waunakee's Decker Storch, 16, are tripped up by Waunakee goalkeeper Joey Fuhremann as he makes a save during the WIAA State Boys Soccer Semifinals in Kewaskum, Wis., Saturday, May 15, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

 KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL

The Madison West boys soccer team was ranked third in Division 1 and fourth overall in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s first state rankings, released Wednesday.

Madison West and Oregon (ninth) were the two area teams in the overall rankings, which takes into account all divisions.

Milwaukee Marquette was No. 1 overall and in Division 1.

Madison West, Sun Prairie (seventh) and Waunakee (ninth) were ranked in Division 1.

Anchored by towering goalie Joey Fuhremann, Waunakee boys soccer again eyes state playoff success

In Division 2, Oregon was third and Sauk Prairie fifth. Whitefish Bay was top-ranked in Division 2.

McFarland stood sixth in Division 3. Green Bay Notre Dame was No. 1.

In Division 4, Racine Prairie School was No. 1.

High school boys soccer preview: 3 things you need to know this season

BOYS SOCCER

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(First week)

OVERALL

1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Hartland Arrowhead; 4, Madison West; 5, Bay Port; 6, Brookfield East; 7, Elkhorn; 8, Green Bay Preble; 9, Oregon; 10, Green Bay Notre Dame.

DIVISION 1

1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Hartland Arrowhead; 3, Madison West; 4, Bay Port; 5, Brookfield East; 6, Green Bay Preble; 7, Sun Prairie; 8, Eau Claire Memorial; 9, Waunakee; 10, De Pere.

DIVISION 2

1, Whitefish Bay; 2, Elkhorn; 3, Oregon; 4, Cedarburg; 5, Sauk Prairie; 6, Brookfield Central; 7, Glendale Nicolet; 8, Pewaukee; 9, Wauwatosa East; 10, Waukesha West.

DIVISION 3

1, Green Bay Notre Dame; 2, Grafton; 3, Shorewood; 4, Delavan-Darien; 5, Plymouth; 6, McFarland; 7, Seymour; 8, Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers; 9, Milwaukee Pius XI; 10, New Berlin West.

DIVISION 4

1, Racine Prairie School; 2, Oostburg; 3, University School of Milwaukee; 4, Arcadia; 5, Mount Calvary Saint Lawrence Seminary; 6, Sturgeon Bay; 7, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran; 8, Barron; 9, Whitefish Bay Dominican; 10, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WR John Brown released by Raiders

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics