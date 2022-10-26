Madison West looks in-house for girls soccer coach

Madison West girls soccer coach Sagan Pizzingrilli
Madison West's Julia Scully (16) moves the ball down the field against Mount Horeb's Maggie Conway (9) in the first half of a girls soccer game at Mount Horeb High School in Mount Horeb, Wis., Tuesday, April 10, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Madison West named Sagan Pizzingrilli as its girls soccer coach.
Pizzingrilli, a Madison West graduate, is an assistant for the boys soccer team and was a girls soccer assistant from 2014-22, school athletic director Corvonn Gaines said.
“We are proud of Sagan's commitment to growing the participation of female student-athletes of color across all girls athletic programs at West,” Gaines said. “Throughout her time as a student-athlete and professional coach, Sagan has continued to demonstrate the values and skill we hope to instill in all our teams.”
Pizzingrilli played girls tennis, basketball and soccer for the Regents and was a captain in those sports.
She played at UW-La Crosse through 2012 and was a two-year captain.
Starting in 2014, she coached for Regent Soccer Club and Millennium Soccer Club, created for youth living in lower-income and diverse communities, Gaines said. She also has run goalkeeper camps in the Madison area.
