Madison West looks in-house for girls soccer coach

Madison West named Sagan Pizzingrilli as its girls soccer coach.

Pizzingrilli, a Madison West graduate, is an assistant for the boys soccer team and was a girls soccer assistant from 2014-22, school athletic director Corvonn Gaines said.

“We are proud of Sagan's commitment to growing the participation of female student-athletes of color across all girls athletic programs at West,” Gaines said. “Throughout her time as a student-athlete and professional coach, Sagan has continued to demonstrate the values and skill we hope to instill in all our teams.”

Pizzingrilli played girls tennis, basketball and soccer for the Regents and was a captain in those sports.

She played at UW-La Crosse through 2012 and was a two-year captain.

Starting in 2014, she coached for Regent Soccer Club and Millennium Soccer Club, created for youth living in lower-income and diverse communities, Gaines said. She also has run goalkeeper camps in the Madison area.

In addition to being an assistant in the girls program, she coached the JV Blue Boys team in 2018 and has been a boys varsity assistant since 2019.

Fourth-seeded West is scheduled to play at top-seeded Middleton in a WIAA Division 1 boys soccer sectional semifinal Thursday night.

She is an AVID coordinator/teacher and instructional coach at Wright Middle School.

Peter Dermody had been the West girls soccer coach.