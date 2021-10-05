Madison West boys soccer team plans tribute for Simon Bilessi during Tuesday's game

The Madison West boys soccer team is planning to pay tribute to Simon Bilessi at tonight’s Big Eight Conference match against Beloit Memorial at MATC’s Goodman Sports Complex.
Bilessi, who was a senior and a captain for the Regents’ soccer team, and Middleton seniors Evan Kratochwill and Jack Miller were killed in a car crash Saturday night. Bilessi formerly attended Middleton prior to transferring to Madison West.
Spectators, including Madison West soccer players and parents, were invited to attend the match to show their support for the Madison West team and community and were asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
A short tribute for Bilessi is scheduled to be held prior to the match, which begins at 7 p.m., according to information sent to Madison West soccer families.
Bilessi wore No. 13. A loud round of applause was being encouraged during the 13-minute mark to the 14-minute mark.
Madison West athletic director Alicia Pelton wrote in an email to the State Journal on Monday that the team planned to continue with its game schedule.
The Regents (8-4-1 overall, 4-1-1 Big Eight Conference), coached by Pat Bauch, were ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll on Tuesday.
“The coaching staff and our players are in shock but holding up the best they can at this time,” Pelton wrote in her email. “Simon was a beloved member of the team.
“Sunday, his teammates, coaches and families gathered to take a moment to honor his life and grieve together as a soccer family. Monday, the school offered spaces and support staff throughout the building and classes to allow students and staff their ability to process and grieve.
“It’s heartbreaking, he was one of those great-natured kids, with a big smile on his face. He had a positive impact on everything he touched. At this time, the team plans on continuing with their game schedule, though we will take it day by day, and honoring Simon with a 13-second moment of silence before the game.”
Bilessi played for Rush Soccer Club and volunteered at One City Schools, teaching soccer, according to Pelton.
“The soccer community and the West community are certainly at a loss without Simon in it,” she wrote. “We send our condolences to Simon's family and Middleton High School.”
High school boys soccer preview: Waunakee's Decker Storch among 10 players you need to know this season
Johan Lopez, jr., Baraboo
Lopez, a creative forward, was on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State team for the fall 2020 season. Lopez has an “excellent fitness level, physicality and nose for the goal,” Watertown coach Clayton Kratzer said.
Alessandro Malterer, sr., Madison East
Purgolders coach Kyle Koenig described goalkeeper Malterer as one of the best in the Big Eight Conference and in the state, saying: “He has showed the ability to absolutely dominate games by not conceding goals.”
Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West
Garcia was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. Regents coach Pat Bauch called Garcia “a defensive leader and free-kick specialist.”
Zach Nichols, sr., McFarland
Nichols was a “Best XI” selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. The high-scoring striker helped lead McFarland to the Division 2 state championship.
Matt Schutt, sr., McFarland
Schutt, a goalie, was an honorable-mention choice on the All-State team for the alternate season this spring. He was the last line of defense for the state champion Spartans’ stingy defense.
Mason Diercks, jr., Oregon
Diercks, a junior midfielder, will be one of the players critical to the Panthers controlling possession. He will look to get the ball to Noah Malcook and Alex Rodriguez for coach Chris Mitchell’s team, which was upset-minded in reaching the sectional semifinals last spring.
Riley Stevens, jr., Sun Prairie
Stevens, an attacking midfielder, is expected to fuel the attack for coach Tok Kim’s team, which was 9-0-3 in the spring, losing to Oregon in a shootout in the postseason.
Max Lynch, sr., Verona
Lynch, a midfielder, leads the Wildcats back into the fall season after reaching the sectional semifinals last spring. Verona won the Big Eight title and the Division 1 state championship in the fall of 2019.
Joey Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee
Fuhremann, a 6-foot-8 goalkeeper, provides a tall presence in net for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. He also plays basketball and is a “very tall and athletic goalie who will be difficult to beat with his size and ability to cover the net,” Waunakee coach Dave Kettner said.
Decker Storch, sr., Waunakee
Storch, a defender, was a “Best XI” selection on the All-State team last spring for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. Kettner described Storch as “an intelligent and athletic player who can command the game with his ability to cover a lot of territory on defense.”