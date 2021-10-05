 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison West boys soccer team plans tribute for Simon Bilessi during Tuesday's game
0 Comments
alert

Madison West boys soccer team plans tribute for Simon Bilessi during Tuesday's game

  • 0
20210909_05_West_Verona_0379_AJA-09092021211828

Madison West's Simon Bilessi (13) moves the ball down the field against Verona's Brian Vazquez Trejo (5) in the first half of a game at Madison Area Technical College's Goodman Sports Complex in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD

The Madison West boys soccer team is planning to pay tribute to Simon Bilessi at tonight’s Big Eight Conference match against Beloit Memorial at MATC’s Goodman Sports Complex.

Bilessi, who was a senior and a captain for the Regents’ soccer team, and Middleton seniors Evan Kratochwill and Jack Miller were killed in a car crash Saturday night. Bilessi formerly attended Middleton prior to transferring to Madison West.

Spectators, including Madison West soccer players and parents, were invited to attend the match to show their support for the Madison West team and community and were asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A short tribute for Bilessi is scheduled to be held prior to the match, which begins at 7 p.m., according to information sent to Madison West soccer families.

Middleton High School to hold homecoming as community mourns 3 teens killed in crash
Playing with heavy hearts, Middleton wins girls golf sectional

Bilessi wore No. 13. A loud round of applause was being encouraged during the 13-minute mark to the 14-minute mark.

Madison West athletic director Alicia Pelton wrote in an email to the State Journal on Monday that the team planned to continue with its game schedule.

The Regents (8-4-1 overall, 4-1-1 Big Eight Conference), coached by Pat Bauch, were ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll on Tuesday.

“The coaching staff and our players are in shock but holding up the best they can at this time,” Pelton wrote in her email. “Simon was a beloved member of the team.

“Sunday, his teammates, coaches and families gathered to take a moment to honor his life and grieve together as a soccer family. Monday, the school offered spaces and support staff throughout the building and classes to allow students and staff their ability to process and grieve.

“It’s heartbreaking, he was one of those great-natured kids, with a big smile on his face. He had a positive impact on everything he touched. At this time, the team plans on continuing with their game schedule, though we will take it day by day, and honoring Simon with a 13-second moment of silence before the game.”

Bilessi played for Rush Soccer Club and volunteered at One City Schools, teaching soccer, according to Pelton.

“The soccer community and the West community are certainly at a loss without Simon in it,” she wrote. “We send our condolences to Simon's family and Middleton High School.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazilian soccer player charged with attempted murder after kicking referee

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics