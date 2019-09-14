OREGON — As the reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion, the Oregon boys soccer team realizes what it’s like to be inside the bull’s-eye.
The Panthers understand opponents have circled the match date with Oregon and want to put their best foot forward.
It doesn’t matter that Oregon is an extremely different team this season, featuring only one returning starter — Drake University commit Collin Bjerke.
“Everyone wants to bring their best game when they play us,” Bjerke said. “We are not going to see a bad team this year.”
That was again the case Saturday afternoon when Oregon and Madison Memorial played to a 1-1 result in a non-conference match at Huntoon Field.
“It’s definitely been a process,” said Bjerke, who assisted on Oregon’s goal. “We are all new playing with each other. It is taking more time than we hoped it would, especially coming off the state championship from last year. But we are staying patient. We are not letting it get us down. We still have a ways to go, but we are making progress.”
After Oregon (3-3-1) opened the scoring on senior Aaron Kluck’s first-half goal at the 28-minute, 54-second mark, Madison Memorial (1-4-3) put together a strong second-half performance and earned the equalizer on senior defender Erik Genskow’s unassisted goal at 47:17.
“The thing we have been working on is consistency,” Memorial coach Chad Amini said. “We just lack consistency. We really come out and play one half, and that is usually the second half. We have the players that can play. We have the talent to compete in the Big Eight (Conference) and with Oregon. If we want to be competitive, it’s maintaining that consistency of playing simple soccer.”
Bjerke, who’s been playing forward and as a midfielder this season, blasted a free kick from 20 yards that Memorial senior goalkeeper Fabian Gomez Espinoza knocked down. But amid a scramble in front of the net that included Oregon’s Kluck and teammate Leo Krause, Kluck had the final touch on the rebound and scored the goal.
The Spartans put the pressure on Oregon junior goalie Coltrane LoBreglio in the second half. Genskow’s goal came on a free kick from about 25 yards — on a severe angle to the right side. The low, line drive went across the goal mouth and hit just inside the left post.
“I think that was a ball meant to be served in there, and it just so happened to go in,” Amini said.
Memorial’s play has improved recently. The Spartans lost their first four matches, before tying Deerfield and opening Big Eight play with a victory over Sun Prairie and a 2-2 draw with Madison La Follette.
Memorial was without its starting goalie, junior Jack Bell, who Amini said was sidelined by a quadriceps injury.
“Obviously, they have some good players,” Amini said. “They have some returners — (including) Bjerke. So, our goal was to limit what he could do on the ball.”
The defending Badger South Conference champion Panthers, meanwhile, remain a work in progress.
“We are still trying to figure out where everyone needs to go for us to win,” said Kluck, who primarily plays defensive midfielder.
Said Oregon coach Chris Mitchell: “We are emphasizing to the boys it’s not about the scoreboard at the end, it’s about, 'Are we getting a little better?' and learning stuff about our team. Today I think we are disappointed with the result. We always want to win, right?
“But we feel we learned a little bit about our team and we got a little better. It’s all about the long term and where we are in October when it really counts.”
Mitchell said the coaching staff has talked to the players about “how we are always going to get the best from the teams that we are playing.”
The Panthers earned a 1-0 victory over Madison Edgewood to open Badger South play on Tuesday, but were blanked by Waunakee 3-0 in a non-conference match Thursday.
“It’s definitely coming together,” Kluck said after Saturday’s draw. “It’s been pretty rocky so far, but I think people are realizing the roles they have on the team now and they are taking on those challenges.”