When a boys soccer season begins, there are always a few games that players and coaches circle on their calendars.

This season is no different, with a variety of reasons why a player or team has their competitive juices flowing for a particular game.

Here are five games circled on the 2023 calendar.

Middleton at Verona, Sept. 7

This is a match Middleton coach Kevin Pauls looks forward to every year. It’s a Big Eight Conference game between two teams that are usually at the top of the conference standings by season’s end.

The Cardinals won the Big Eight crown last year with an 8-0-2 record while the Wildcats lost a pair of games to finish 8-2 record. This matchup could mean even more because it was Verona that defeated Middleton 2-0 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final before going on to win a state championship.

Pauls said the Wildcats lost some key contributors and the Cardinals are a young team, but he still “likes our odds.”

“I like our chances with what we have this year, but I have nothing but respect for them and look forward to a great game,” Pauls said.

McFarland at Mount Horeb, Sept. 19

McFarland coach Aaron Ziegler is excited to enter the Badger Small Conference because he likes to always schedule Mount Horeb to gauge where the team is at.

The Spartans have gotten the better of the Vikings over the last few years, and now they're officially on each other's schedules as conference opponents.

“It will be a good gauge to how we fare in the new Badger Small because it’s on the road for us," Ziegler said. "That’s a tough one to win.”

The Vikings are normally a defensive-minded team, so Ziegler said, “if you can get a goal on them, that’s good. You never know what you’re going to get.”

Sauk Prairie at Monona Grove, Sept. 15

Monona Grove was responsible for ending Sauk Prairie’s season last year with a 4-0 victory during the Division 2 regional final.

Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said he's looking forward to the rematch. Both programs are in the same half of a sectional with Baraboo, DeForest, Platteville, Portage/Poynette, Reedsburg and Tomah.

“The sectional final will be hosted by Sauk, so we feel if we’re able to control that game, we would be able to get home field through the playoffs and making the road to state,” Kornish said. “That’s our eventual goal here is that much more appealing for us.”

Kornish said this game will give the Eagles a chance to grow against an opponent they know they’ll face later.

“We know down the line, those implications are going to be massive for us,” he said while acknowledging his team will still have time to grow before the postseason even if it can't pull out a win.

Madison Memorial at Madison West, Oct. 3

Sharing a home field at Mansfield Stadium, these two teams know each other quite fondly.

The recently installed turf there has Madison West on one half and Madison Memorial on the other half. So this game could be a big deal not only because it's a Big Eight Conference matchup, but because it will help one team's claim to the home field advantage.

“It’s really a battle for the turf,” Madison West coach Matt Glittenberg said. “Who has first claim as the first winner on that field?

“We’re both normally competitive teams. Every game matters, this one especially with a tough in-conference opponent. It’s just huge. I think there’s going to be big playoff-seed implications behind that game.”

For players and spectators alike, this a game to circle on the calendar.

“It’s a game you look at, at the beginning of the season as one of those ending games where you’re trying to get in stride and get in a good playoff pace,” Glittenberg said. “That way you’re coming into the playoffs strong. That game is one you circle and be like, ‘We have to beat them and it could really propel us into a really deep playoff run.'”

Madison West at Oregon, Oct. 12

Just nine days later after hosting Madison Memorial, the Regents will travel to Oregon for a key nonconference game.

The Panthers have won the last two Division 2 state championships, but this season will be a little tougher for coach Chris Mitchell as Oregon moves up to Division 1.

That also changes the field for Division 2, and both the Regents and Panthers are in the same half of the sectional. So it will be a good test between two competitive teams, even though Mitchell believes it will be played after the seeding meeting.

“I scheduled it prior to learning we were getting bumped to D1 or I would have made it earlier in season,” he said.

Photos: Oregon boys soccer tops Whitefish Bay in shootout to win 2022 Division 2 state title