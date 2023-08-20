Every high school boys soccer season brings a new challenge: learning who the top athletes are for that campaign.

This year is no different as there are plenty of talented players to follow. Here are 10 Madison-area players to keep an eye on during the 2023 season.

Nico Baden, sr., Mount Horeb

Baden is a three-year starter for the Vikings and has played defensive midfielder the last two years. He’ll be moving to center back this season and be a team captain, utilizing his vocal leadership. He finished last season with two goals and one assist.

Justin Blair, sr., Monona Grove

The Silver Eagles are heading into a new-look Badger Large Conference with Oregon, Waunakee, DeForest, Beaver Dam, Milton, Watertown and Fort Atkinson. That means Blair will have to step up his game while also trying to help replace Nathan Haberli, Milo Kohl, Will Femrite, Ben Zielke and Liam Rains, who all graduated. Monona Grove finished 7-0 in the Badger East last year, but they'll now have to face some strong Badger Large teams. Blair finished last year with four goals and five assists.

Niko Dabetic, sr., McFarland

This first-team All-Rock Valley Conference midfielder helped the Spartans to a 10-7-4 record, including a 4-1-1 mark in league play. This year will be an unknown for Dabetic and the Spartans as they head into the Badger Small Conference with Baraboo, Sauk Prairie and Edgewood, just to name a few.

Michael Fussell, sr., Middleton

The Cardinals went 16-3-4 overall and won the Big Eight Conference title with a 8-0-2 mark. A big reason for that was Fussell in net. The Cardinals had 15 shutouts thanks to him. Fussell was an honorable mention All-Big Eight Conference goalie last season.

Kyle Hoffman, jr., Lodi

Even though the Blue Devils went 6-12-4 overall and 0-5-3 in the Capitol Conference last year, coaches still felt confident enough to vote Hoffman as a first-team All-Capitol Conference goalie. Lodi coach Derek Callahan said Hoffman will be entering as the starting goalie for his third consecutive year with high hopes to repeat as a first-teamer. He finished last year with 182 saves and an 86.25 save percentage in 18 games played.

Owen Orville, jr., Edgewood

Orville will look to play forward and defense this season after helping the Crusaders to an 8-7-6 record and 3-3-2 mark in the Badger West last year. He finished the season with 10 goals and four assists, earning a second-team All-Badger West nod.

Jackson Powers, sr., Madison West

Madison West has a new coach this year with Matthew Glittenberg replacing Pat Bauch. One consistent the team had last season was Powers in goal. He didn’t earn any accolades in the Big Eight Conference, but he did help his team to a 10-9-2 record and a third-place finish in Big Eight play with a 5-4-1 conference record. Madison West lost to Middleton 2-0 in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal after Powers helped Madison West defeat Madison East 1-0 in a regional final.

Cris Quezada Godoy, soph., Sauk Prairie

Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said Quezada Godoy missed a chunk of his freshman season with an undisclosed injury, but he’s healthy and had a successful club season. He was an honorable mention Badger West pick last season with five goals and eight assists in 14 games.

Max Westfield, sr., Oregon

This midfielder had four goals and four assists last season for the two-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champions and went 8-0 in Badger West Conference play. The Panthers return just one starter from a season ago and lose Noah Malcook (All-American), Mason Diercks (All-American), Anthony Elert (all-state) and Casey Schoenecker (first-team All-Badger West).

Danny Worrell, sr., Sun Prairie West

Worrell helped the Wolves to a 9-9-2 overall record and earned a second-team All-Big Eight Conference selection as a striker. He finished last season with nine goals and one assist. He will lead a Wolves team that loses all-conference selections Riley Stevens (first team), Ian Nelson (honorable mention), Ty Hodges (honorable mention) and Tyler Dom (honorable mention).

