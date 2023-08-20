The 2023 boys soccer season started on Monday as the first practices got underway.

And with a new season comes new things to watch. There’s a conference realignment that is seeing a couple teams switch, another leave entirely and one joining.

There are some teams vying for conference titles and even some with aspirations to win a state title. There’s also a new face or two leading programs this season.

Here are five things to watch.

Badger Conference takes new shape

The Badger Conference is moving from East and West divisions to Large and Small, and there are some differences.

Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Watertown and Waunakee form the Badger Large Conference.

The Badger Small Conference will have Baraboo, Edgewood, McFarland, Mount Horeb, Portage/Poynette, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Stoughton. Teams like Oregon and Stoughton switched conferences and are in the Large and Small, respectively.

McFarland comes over from the Rock Valley Conference and is expected to be a title contender in its first season. Monroe jumps ship to the Rock Valley Conference. Waunakee and Monona Grove will expect to contend with Oregon in the Badger Large.

Oregon boys soccer regroups

The Panthers are the reigning WIAA Division 2 state champions, but they're only returning one starter from last season after dealing with an extensive loss of talent from the previous two years.

Oregon lost All-Americans Noah Malcook and Mason Diercks, along with Anthony Elert (All-State) and Casey Schoenecker (first-team all-conference).

The question is if the team can find that same type of success it's had the previous two seasons by plugging in new pieces. Seniors Neige Dolbeau (eight goals, three assists) and Max Westfield (four goals, four assists) will have a lot to say as the Panthers' top returning players.

Even after the loss of so much talent, coaches in the conference believe Oregon will contend for a Badger Large title.

Verona living without Connor Gage

Verona senior Connor Gage won the state’s Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year award last season as a junior. He accumulated 33 goals and 25 assists last season, and scored the winning goal to lead the Wildcats to a WIAA Division 1 state championship in a 2-1 victory over Milwaukee Marquette.

Gage led the Wildcats to a 21-3 record and second in the Big Eight Conference at 8-2, behind conference champions Middleton (8-0-2 Big Eight). The reigning Big Eight Conference Player of the Year has decided not to play high school soccer this season and has instead decided to join the Milwaukee Bavarians of the MLS Next.

The question here is how the Wildcats can replace the University of Wisconsin recruit who was such an integral part of their success.

Middleton looks to keep rolling

Speaking of Middleton, the Cardinals only lost a couple All-Big Eight selections from a season ago in Daniel Kim on defense and Dominic Campos at forward.

They return goalie Michael Fussell, who had 15 shutouts last season. They also have Cal Avery (five goals) and Tony Murphy (six goals, nine assists) returning this season.

Middleton coach Kevin Pauls said Murphy was the team’s most valuable attacker last season, which helped the Cardinals win the conference and make a sectional finals appearance against Verona. The Cardinals finished 16-3-4 overall last season, but there are teams like Madison West and Verona that could give them fits in their effort to repeat as conference champs.

Madison West welcomes a new coach

Madison West went 10-9-2 overall last season and finished fourth in the Big Eight with a 5-4-1 conference record under coach Pat Bauch, who also led West to a sectional semifinal appearance before falling to Middleton 2-0.

Bauch is gone this season and in steps Matt Glittenberg as the leader of the program. He inherits a team that lost first-team all-conference pick Finn Kennedy, second-teamers Xavier Stein and Ben Brody, and honorable mention players Ben Minikel-Lacocque and Ethan Brody. West didn’t lose all its contributors, though. Goalkeeper Jackson Powers, midfielder Owen Purtell and forward Jacob Sully all return.

Another team that’s getting a new coach is Mount Horeb, as Rick Gage takes over for John Malecki as the program's coach. The Vikings went 8-10-1 overall, losing to Wisconsin Dells in the regional finals. Gage loses five players from last year, but he inherits Owen Fawcett, Riley Schellpfeffer, Nico Baden, Leo Helwig and Jack Schultz. The goal for Mount Horeb is to finish near the middle of the pack or even higher in the Badger Small Conference.

