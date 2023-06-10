McFARLAND — Lloyd Schneider Stadium hasn’t been kind to the Madison Edgewood girls soccer team in recent memory.

Madi Foley and Maddy Arce know this firsthand as the seniors have seen their season end each of the last two years on McFarland’s home turf.

The top-seeded Crusaders flipped the script on Saturday, pulling away for a 3-1 win over the second-seeded Spartans in a WIAA Division 3 sectional final to punch their ticket to state for the first time in four years. Foley scored in the 63rd minute to punctuate the Crusaders’ first sectional title since 2019.

“I think it’s just a really nice way for us to round out our career here at Edgewood,” Foley said. “Losing them to sophomore and junior (year), and now finally being able to kind of redeem ourselves, finish and get the result we’ve always wanted.”

Foley furiously wanted to find the back of the net all game long with three of the Crusaders' five shots on goal in the first half. McFarland goalkeeper Avery Weaver was up to the task over the first 40 minutes. Just after the hour mark, the senior midfielder/forward pounced.

After the Spartans (14-6-2) failed to clear a loose ball on the edge of the 18-yard box, Foley charged onto it and slotted a shot past Weaver for a 3-1 lead with 62 minutes, 52 seconds played.

“I was definitely thinking a lot of the time in the first half like ‘At some point one of these is going to have to go. I’m getting so close. I’m going to be right there,’” Foley said. “I just kept telling myself to keep being in those positions, and eventually it was going to go in.”

The score proved to be enough of a cushion for Edgewood (18-1-2) as it preserved the two-goal lead for the remaining 15-plus minutes. It’s exactly the lead Arce said the team looked for given the quick-strike nature of the Spartans' attack.

After Edgewood took a 1-0 lead into the break on Sonoma Bever’s goal in the 12th minute, McFarland wasted little time equalizing coming out of halftime. Elise Freeman poked home a blocked shot off a Stella Blau free kick with 42:27 played to tie the game.

The Spartans nearly took the lead minutes later, again through Freeman, but this time her deflection off another Blau free kick deflected off the crossbar and stayed out in the 48th minute.

“We had that second one go off the crossbar, and I think if we get that it kind of turns the tables a little more,” McFarland coach T.J. DiPrizio said.

Instead it tilted the table in Edgewood’s favor as the Crusaders snatched momentum right back. Less than a minute after McFarland hit the woodwork, Gabi Cahill fired the Crusaders back in front at 49:06 as her shot from outside the 18-yard box off a Weaver save deflected off a Spartan defender and in for a 2-1 lead.

Bever’s opening goal also came off a Spartans scoring opportunity as the Crusaders showed their mettle throughout.

“It’s a special quality and you have to have that this time of year because it’s easy to start looking at scoreboards and starting to feel tired in a big game like this, on a hot day like this,” Madison Edgewood coach Chris Martinelli said.

“We talk a lot all season about winning moments," Martinelli added. "Like ‘Accumulate enough moments to put yourself in a position to win a game,’ so they're good at that.”

Added Arce: “We just kept our heads up. We never had our heads down and we just kept pushing.”

Photos: McFarland, Madison Edgewood girls soccer teams battle for trip to state