JJ Illgen scored two goals as the host and second-seeded Madison Edgewood boys soccer team defeated Dodgeville/Mineral Point 5-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Thursday night.

The Crusaders (9-5-3) will face Evansville in Saturday’s regional final of the Mount Horeb sectional.

Evansville 4,

West Salem 0

Jackson Stencel had a goal and two assists to lead the host Blue Devils (6-7-4) past the Panthers (8-5-4). Nick Haakenson and Nathan Roth each had a goal for Evansville.

Mount Horeb 4,

Monroe 0

Caleb Guenther and Tyler Banfield both scored twice in opposite halves as the host Vikings (7-9-1) beat the Cheesemakers (5-13-2). Monroe’s Devin Schulte had seven saves.

McFarland 6,

Edgerton 0

Ethan Nichols and Caleb Blair had two goals apiece in the first half to lead the host Spartans (14-4-0) past the Crimson Tide (1-15-1). McFarland, ranked third in Division 3, scored five goals in the first 28 minutes. Ethan Larsen finished with two assists.

Belleville/New Glarus 3, Mauston 0

Breckin Faber scored two goals as the host Raiders (19-1-1) shut out the Golden Eagles (12-5-1). Jaden Kreklow assisted on both of Faber’s goals. Belleville/New Glarus will host Platteville/Lancaster Saturday.

La Crosse Logan 2,

Cambridge/Deerfield 1

Boden Nystrom and Griffin Sullivan scored as the visiting Rangers (8-5-6) defeated the Demons (6-7-3).

Jefferson 3, Lodi 0

The host Eagles (9-3-4) defeated the Blue Devils (8-10-1).

The Rangers (7-5-6) defeated the host Blue Jays (6-7-3).

Division 4

Wisconsin

Heights/Barneveld 2,

Campbellsport 0

Gavin Childs had a goal and an assist as the fifth-seeded Vanguards (9-5-0) defeated the visiting Cougars (5-14-1) in the Lomira sectional. They will face fourth-seeded Lake Country Lutheran on Saturday.

Watertown Luther Prep 9,

Prairie du Chien 0

Lucas Martin scored a hat trick in the first half to lead the Phoenix (15-2-1) to a home victory over the Blackhawks (4-10-2).

Jackson Living

Word Lutheran 6,

Columbus 2

The host Timberwolves (9-6-1) defeated the Cardinals (5-16-3).

Beaver Dam Wayland 8,

River Valley 3

The host Big Red (11-1-3) defeated the Blackhawks (4-9-0).

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 10,

Madison Country Day 0

The Chargers (15-5-2) defeated the visiting Prairie Hawks (5-2-0).

Somers Shoreland

Lutheran 5,

Lakeside Lutheran 1

Ben Barrette recorded a hat trick and the host Pacers (10-3-4) defeated the Warriors (7-9-0) in the Racine Prairie sectional. Lakeside Lutheran’s William Bushie had 17 saves.

Brookfield Academy 3,

Lake Mills 2 The host Blue Knights (9-8-3) defeated the L-Cats (7-7-2).

Arcadia 4,

Wisconsin Dells 1

Raiders (5-5-5) defeated the visiting Chiefs (2-10-2) in the Cumberland sectional.

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

