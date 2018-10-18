JJ Illgen scored two goals as the host and second-seeded Madison Edgewood boys soccer team defeated Dodgeville/Mineral Point 5-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Thursday night.
The Crusaders (9-5-3) will face Evansville in Saturday’s regional final of the Mount Horeb sectional.
Evansville 4,
West Salem 0
Jackson Stencel had a goal and two assists to lead the host Blue Devils (6-7-4) past the Panthers (8-5-4). Nick Haakenson and Nathan Roth each had a goal for Evansville.
Mount Horeb 4,
Monroe 0
Caleb Guenther and Tyler Banfield both scored twice in opposite halves as the host Vikings (7-9-1) beat the Cheesemakers (5-13-2). Monroe’s Devin Schulte had seven saves.
McFarland 6,
Edgerton 0
Ethan Nichols and Caleb Blair had two goals apiece in the first half to lead the host Spartans (14-4-0) past the Crimson Tide (1-15-1). McFarland, ranked third in Division 3, scored five goals in the first 28 minutes. Ethan Larsen finished with two assists.
Belleville/New Glarus 3, Mauston 0
Breckin Faber scored two goals as the host Raiders (19-1-1) shut out the Golden Eagles (12-5-1). Jaden Kreklow assisted on both of Faber’s goals. Belleville/New Glarus will host Platteville/Lancaster Saturday.
La Crosse Logan 2,
Cambridge/Deerfield 1
Boden Nystrom and Griffin Sullivan scored as the visiting Rangers (8-5-6) defeated the Demons (6-7-3).
Jefferson 3, Lodi 0
The host Eagles (9-3-4) defeated the Blue Devils (8-10-1).
Division 4
Wisconsin
Heights/Barneveld 2,
Campbellsport 0
Gavin Childs had a goal and an assist as the fifth-seeded Vanguards (9-5-0) defeated the visiting Cougars (5-14-1) in the Lomira sectional. They will face fourth-seeded Lake Country Lutheran on Saturday.
Watertown Luther Prep 9,
Prairie du Chien 0
Lucas Martin scored a hat trick in the first half to lead the Phoenix (15-2-1) to a home victory over the Blackhawks (4-10-2).
Jackson Living
Word Lutheran 6,
Columbus 2
The host Timberwolves (9-6-1) defeated the Cardinals (5-16-3).
Beaver Dam Wayland 8,
River Valley 3
The host Big Red (11-1-3) defeated the Blackhawks (4-9-0).
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 10,
Madison Country Day 0
The Chargers (15-5-2) defeated the visiting Prairie Hawks (5-2-0).
Somers Shoreland
Lutheran 5,
Lakeside Lutheran 1
Ben Barrette recorded a hat trick and the host Pacers (10-3-4) defeated the Warriors (7-9-0) in the Racine Prairie sectional. Lakeside Lutheran’s William Bushie had 17 saves.
Brookfield Academy 3,
Lake Mills 2 The host Blue Knights (9-8-3) defeated the L-Cats (7-7-2).
Arcadia 4,
Wisconsin Dells 1
Raiders (5-5-5) defeated the visiting Chiefs (2-10-2) in the Cumberland sectional.