Madison East has named Charlie Strader as its girls soccer coach, Madison East athletic director TJ. Rogness said Friday.
Strader replaces Drew Kornish, who resigned in September.
Strader was graduated from Madison East in 2004. He served as the girls JV coach in 2018 and also was a boys soccer assistant in 2017 and 2018, according to Rogness. Previously, Strader was the boys JV coach at Sun Prairie from 2012 to 2016 and has coached for area club teams.
Strader is an English teacher at Madison East.