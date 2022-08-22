Madison-area high school boys soccer conference favorites, contenders and things to watch

There will be a lot of highly competitive teams entering the 2022 high school boys soccer season.

For instance, defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Oregon will be back at it. The Panthers defeated Whitefish Bay 3-1 in the championship game, finishing the season undefeated at 20-0-3 overall and 7-0-1 on the Badger West Conference. Their lone tie in conference play was a 1-1 contest against Mount Horeb on Sept. 9.

The Panthers return six starters as well as six other key players to help them try to repeat as conference champs and vie for back-to-back state titles, which is something the program hasn’t done. Noah Malcook returns along with his 20 goals and nine assists from last season. Mason Diercks had 13 goals and three assists for the Panthers as well.

Another team that is expected to have a dominant season will be Verona (18-2-1 overall, 8-0-1 Big Eight). The Wildcats lost to Hudson in the Division 1 state semifinals last season.

The Wildcats return first-team all-conference forward Connor Gage, honorable-mention forward Alex Klimm, second-team all-conference midfielder EJ Van de Grift and honorable-mention defender Brian Vazquez Trejo.

What to know in each conference

Badger East Conference

Who’s in it: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Stoughton, Watertown and Waunakee.

Favorite: DeForest has seven returning starters who helped the Norskies finish 7-1-1 in league play last year.

Contenders: Waunakee won the Badger East last fall by defeating Monona Grove in the championship game. Both the Warriors and the Silver Eagles have a strong core of players returning that could push DeForest for the league title.

Something to know: Waunakee graduated 16 players last fall, but seniors Isaiah Jakel, Stepan Khamenka and Lindon Jonuzi, and junior Alex Nelson will lead the Warriors. Senior Will Reis will be the front man in net. Waunakee coach Dave Kettner said his team will rely heavily on a junior class that led the program’s JV squad. DeForest has two All-Badger East players in Owen Kramer, a second-teamer who scored 17 goals and six assists, and Casey Walton, who had three goals and six assists. Sam Piontek and Dillon Sommers are returning captains that will lead the Norskies as well. DeForest coach Kevin Krivacek said the Norskies have three talented goalies vying to replace Phillip McCloskey. Beaver Dam coach Dave Elgersma said the Golden Beavers gained valuable experience playing through tough times the last two seasons. Beaver Dam will be led by seniors Adam Meyer, Riley VanPembrook and Luis Hernandez. They’ll also have JR Guerrero, Lochlann Monien and Aidan Schlagel to help out. Elgersma said ball movement is better in terms of quickness and getting the ball to the outside to the forwards.

Badger West Conference

Who’s in it: Baraboo, Madison Edgewood, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Portage/Poynette, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie.

Favorite: Coaches expect Oregon to reload because of the overall depth of the team.

Contenders: Baraboo challenged the Panthers in the conference championship game, but lost 3-0 on Oct. 12. The Thunderbirds lose quite a bit of talent, but with the Lopez twins, seniors Johan Lopez and Ronaldo Lopez, they are expected to push the Panthers in the league title race.

Something to know: The Lopez twins combined for 65 goals and 25 assists, Johan led with 35 goals along with nine assists while Ronaldo had 30 goals and 16 assists. Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said his team has a nice mix of experience coming back to go along with some talented young players. “Just having the experience of juniors and seniors will provide more stability than being in certain situations in the past,” Lang said. Portage/Poynette has a new coach in Dan Rolling but brings back a plethora of talent including Luke Wilson (nine goals two assists) and Emmett Brockley, who returns from a season-ending injury last year. Junior Griffin Butson, who had a 4.29 goal against average, returns as goalie. Edgewood brings back a “relatively young team” according to coach Chris Martinelli. He said it will be exciting to see his team have strong potential and growth coming off a 12-5-3 overall season. Senior Nick Gehring, who had nine goals and eight assists last season, will lead Edgewood. Mount Horeb brings back top scores Nate Thompson (18 goals, four assists) and Nam Ganch (seven, three) from last season.

Big Eight Conference

Who’s in it: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, and Verona.

Favorite: Verona is the defending conference champion, and it returns four all-conference players. Madison West coach Pat Bauch said Verona has “attacking experience, depth and experience of team” returning this season.

Contenders: There are a couple teams that could challenge the Panthers this season, including Madison West and Middleton. Madison West finished 7-2 and West was 5-1-3 in conference play.

Something to know: Madison West will be led by forward Ben Minikel-Lacocque, who had 12 goals last season. Middleton’s Dom Campos was a first-team all-conference midfielder who scored six goals, while senior Finn Patenaude was honorable mention and scored eight goals. Sun Prairie West is the new team, and coach Mike McIntosh said they will have to adjust to all things new, including a new culture. They have Riley Stevens, a senior who scored 12 goals and six assists last season with Sun Prairie. The Wolves will also have a senior goalkeeper, Ian Nelson, who had .769 save percentage along with a .75 goals against average.

Capitol Conference

Who’s in it: Cambridge/Deerfield, Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Sugar River, Watertown Luther Prep, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.

Favorite: Sugar River and Wisconsin Dells are the favorites to battle it out for the conference title. One coach described the Raiders as a perennial powerhouse, while the Dells returns quite a bit of talent.

Contenders: The Dells’ only conference loss was by the hands of the Raiders, a 3-2 defeat on Sept. 28. Lake Mills could battle for a top two or three spot with a few talented players returning this season.

Something to know: Lodi (7-7-5, 2-3) and Columbus (5-17, 1-7) finished in the bottom half of the conference standings. Both teams return talented players. The Blue Devils return nine starters, including junior Connor Pecard (nine goals, three assists), senior Nick Hoffman (four, one) and sophomore Kyle Hoffman, who started every game in net as a freshman. Columbus, which finished last in league play last season, has senior Tony Genco (eight, eight) return to lead along with junior Gavin Bruss (five goals). Sophomore Devin Pratt (seven, four) also returns.

Other Conferences

Who’s in it: McFarland (Rock Valley), Madison Country Day (Independent).

Something to know: McFarland (12-7-2 overall, 4-1-1 Rock Valley) finished second behind Evansville in the Rock Valley Conference last season. The Spartans return first-team All-Rock Valley players in senior forward Mason Brown, senior midfielder Bubba Blair and junior defender Rowan Wagner. And senior Keegan Bell, an honorable mention player, returns to help the Spartans battle the Blue Devils, the only team to defeat McFarland in the regular season. The Spartans ended the Blue Devils’ season with a 3-0 sectional final victory on Oct. 30. Madison Country Day is a co-op with Abundant Life and Saint Ambrose. The co-op went 4-4-1 last season and lost to Mayville in the regional final.